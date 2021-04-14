Tire Pros has increased the number of races it will sponsor Josh Berry this season from six to eight after his Xfinity Series victory last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, JR Motorsports announced Wednesday.

Tire Pros has added the April 24 race at Talladega Superspeedway and the May 15 race at Dover International Speedway.

Berry is scheduled to drive the No. 8 for JR Motorsports until late June. Sam Mayer takes over the ride June 27 at Pocono Raceway after he turns 18 years old and can run on all the Xfinity series tracks.

“I’ve loved my time here,” Berry said Wednesday of racing with JR Motorsports. “Obviously, I want to race here, hopefully, full-time. That’s our goal. I don’t think that is a possibility for this year really, but maybe can work on that for next year.”

The Xfinity Series is off until the April 24 race at Talladega.

Read more about NASCAR

Richmond Truck starting lineup Richmond Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. will lead field to green Martinsville penalty report

JR Motorsports adds sponsorship for Josh Berry for two races originally appeared on NBCSports.com