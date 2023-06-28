JPMorgan Subpoenaed Over Diamond Sports Shares Sale

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase has been subpoenaed by attorneys for Diamond Sports Group to provide information around the bank’s holdings of preferred shares of the troubled regional sports network—including the bank’s well-timed sale of those shares ahead of Diamond’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

In a subpoena filed Tuesday in the bankruptcy court of the southern district of Texas, attorneys for Diamond commanded JPMorgan representatives to provide testimony this Friday on the bank’s relationship with Diamond Sports and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the publicly traded media conglomerate that owns—for now—all or nearly all the equity in the RSN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Sportico.com

A JPMorgan representative declined to comment. A phone call to the debtors’ attorney requesting comment wasn’t immediately returned.

JPMorgan acquired preferred equity in Diamond Sports as part of Sinclair’s debt-heavy financing of its 2019 acquisition of the regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. The investment bank paid $1.025 billion for the preferred shares. Sinclair bought back many of the units in 2019 and 2020, and then paid JPMorgan $190 million in mid-February to redeem the final batch of shares. This redemption was at a slight discount to face value.

Advertisement

Diamonds Sports skipped a payment to debtors three business days after the transaction, triggering a 30-day grace period that ended with Diamond Sports entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring on March 14.

The preferred shares allowed Sinclair to redeem the equity at will; Sinclair also promised JPMorgan’s preferred equity would be paid back. That means even though the bankruptcy will wipe out all equity in Diamond Sports, including Sinclair’s, JPMorgan was nearly made completely whole on its investment.

Topics of testimony listed in the subpoena include “Any concerns [JPMorgan] has regarding [Diamond Sports’] ability to repurchase JPM’s Preferred Units or pay associated dividends” and “JPM’s request for and procurement of an indemnity from Sinclair with respect to the redemption of JPM’s Preferred Shares or the payment of associated dividends [and] JPM’s relationship with Sinclair, including any fees JPM has or expects to collect on account of its relationship with Sinclair.”

During the deposition, JPMorgan officials will be under oath and subject to penalty of perjury by knowingly lying. JPMorgan can contest the disclosure of certain topics by arguing the information is protected under certain privileges, including that disclosure would jeopardize trade secrets.

Advertisement

A likely part of the debtors’ goals is to find a way to hold Sinclair liable for Diamond’s billions of dollars in debts. Sinclair has told its investors it believes it is shielded from liability but that they can’t be certain.

For its part, Diamond’s goal is to use the Chapter 11 process to remain in business as a reorganized entity. Crucial to that goal is establishing it has the financial wherewithal and business acumen to continue.

To that end, during the bankruptcy proceeding, Diamond has argued to Judge Christopher Lopez that its telecast rights contracts with MLB teams are excessively priced. These agreements were negotiated before the late 2010s and early 2020s, when many consumers dropped cable for streaming services—a trend that has continued. Diamond insists its financial woes aren’t a reflection of mismanagement or poor judgment but instead external factors beyond its control.

Earlier this month, Judge Lopez was unpersuaded by Diamond with respect to a motion by MLB and teams to compel Diamond to pay those teams in full or require Diamond to reject those agreements, thereby allowing those teams to reclaim the TV rights. Lopez stressed that under bankruptcy law, Diamond had to persuade him the agreements were “clearly unreasonable.” While he seemed sympathetic to Diamond, he determined the company fell short of that standard. Lopez underscored that while Diamond might regret these agreements, the company is responsible for the outcomes of agreements that don’t pan out.

Advertisement

(This article has been updated in the first two paragraphs to clarify the subpoena was from attorneys for Diamond Sports Group.)

Best of Sportico.com

Click here to read the full article.