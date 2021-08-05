JPMorgan goes overweight on EM sovereigns, sees tighter spreads

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Workers are reflected in the windows of the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan has turned net bullish on hard currency emerging market sovereign and semi-sovereign debt by going overweight on the EMBI Global Diversified index, the Wall Street bank said in a sovereign credit strategy note.

"We see the risk backdrop as benign for EM sovereigns in a not too hot, not too cold scenario," that should benefit sovereigns, the note said.

Concerns over the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant on economic activity will limit a rise in core rates, with "more stringent measures stopping short of complete lockdowns" setting up a Goldilocks scenario, JPMorgan said.

EMBIG spreads stood on Thursday at 356 basis points, according to Refinitiv data, which compares to a year-end target of 310 bps at JPMorgan. Spreads widened past 720 bps as financial markets reacted to the first pandemic-related lockdowns in March 2020 and tightened to 330 bps last June.

The overweight call translates to bullish bets on Egypt and Indonesia's state-owned electric utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

Those two join Qatar, the Philippines, Panama, Mozambique, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Colombia on the overweight column at JPMorgan.

"We have firm conviction on tighter spreads rather than strong returns in the next few months, as our base case remains higher (U.S. Treasury) yields, which will dent returns," JPMorgan said. "The confirmation of SDR allocations and cleaner technicals are also supportive of tighter spreads."

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves, $650 billion, will become effective on Aug. 23.

"Given that EMBIGD spreads are now marginally wider on the year after the widening in recent weeks, we see room for spreads to re-price SDR upside," JPMorgan said.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Bitcoin's recent crash below $30,000 was 'way more orderly' than past crypto meltdowns, says Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg that many in crypto fret about leverage in the system when prices collapse and levered positions are forced into liquidation.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • JDE Peet's says coffee lovers can swallow higher prices

    JDE Peet's , one of the world's largest consumer coffee companies, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-half operating profit, and said it would meet full-year targets despite a spike in green coffee prices after frost struck Brazilian crops last month. CEO Fabien Simon said green coffee prices had already increased around 20% in 2020 and that the company is also facing increases in transportation and other costs this year -- but it expects to be able to pass those increases on to consumers. "Coffee is pretty unique category in the food and beverage space where headwinds and tailwinds of green coffee are passed through, and we expect that to happen again this time around," he said.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Education sector forecasted to boost jobs again in July: J.P. Morgan

    Jesse Edgerton, J.P. Morgan US Economic Research Executive Director, joins Yahoo Finance to preview July Jobs report, JPMorgan’s forecasted growth for the Education sector&nbsp;and outlook on the labor market.

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Study reveals benefits generated by expanded child tax credit

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the Child Tax Credit expansion.

  • From goal posts to fishnets, German investor Windhorst hurries to clear billion-plus debt

    Lars Windhorst, the businessman behind German soccer club Hertha Berlin, said he will repay more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) within months, by selling assets to rid himself of debt and get his finances on a stable footing. Windhorst told Reuters in a rare interview that his investments, which include Italian lingerie firm La Perla, a 236-metre tall New York apartment block and a shipbuilder, were worth between 3 and 4 billion euros, outstripping his debts. As the main investor in one of Germany's biggest soccer clubs, Windhorst's financial situation is closely watched, not least because Hertha's future depends on the support of one of the country's highest-profile businessmen.