JP and Jim Miller Talk Draft, Bears Offseason and Revamped Offensive Coaching Staff

Joel Liberatore

Former Bears QB and current Bears and SiriusXM analyst Jim Miller joined JP to talk about Thursday’s NFL Draft. They not only talked about Caleb Williams, but what the Bears offsesason moves might mean for Williams immediate success. They also discussed the plan for the Bears QB room, Jim and JP both think adding a veteran QB would be a good idea.

Jim also talked about the importance of adding to the Bears pass rush, even if that means using the 9th pick on a defensive player.

