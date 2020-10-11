JP Finlay predicts Alex Smith will start Week 7 against Dallas Cowboys

JP Finlay predicts Alex Smith will start Week 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With reports on Alex Smith becoming the starting quarterback for Washington Football Team, NBC Sports Washington Insider JP Finlay made his prediction for when exactly the incredible comeback story would be completed.

"If Alex Smith comes all the way back from injury and starts, I'm calling my shot, Week 7 against the Cowboys," Finlay said on the team's "The Beat" show. "I just think it happens."

On Sunday, October 25, barring a remarkable showing from Kyle Allen or a setback from Smith in pracitce, the Hollywood-esque story could hit theaters right in time for Halloween weekend. The prediction is also in line with CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora, who reported Smith could start this month.

Finlay caried on discussing the assurances head coach Ron Rivera has gotten from the medical team to allow Smith to play before adding this all-important caveat.

"That could all be prevented if Kyle Allen goes out and balls out," Finlay said. "I don't necessarily expect that. I think Kyle Allen is a really good backup quarterback. He kind of reminds me of what Colt McCoy was for these Washington teams for a long time. I don't think he's going to start these last 12 games. I don't see that happening."

Washington has the Rams today and the Giants next Sunday to deal with before they welcome Dallas to town. Given more practice time between now and then, though, and Smith could be ready to make his first start in Burgundy and Gold since Nov. 18, 2018.

