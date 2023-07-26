How JP Estrella's role with Tennessee basketball changed with Chris Ledlum's transfer

Rick Barnes always expected JP Estrella being a factor as a freshman for Tennessee basketball.

That expectation might be more of a need now for the Vols after the sudden departure of Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum in mid-July.

"He is a guy we were counting on anyway," the Vols coach said Tuesday. "We have a lot of confidence in what he can do. ... He is a guy that we knew from the time we recruited him, we were going to need him to help this team. He is going to have to.”

Estrella is thick in the mix for minutes on a deep and talented Vols team as they prepare to leave July 31 on a 10-day trip to Italy that includes three games against international competition.

The 6-foot-11 forward is in the post rotation behind junior forward Jonas Aidoo and sophomore forward Tobe Awaka. The Vols also will use fifth-year senior Josiah-Jordan James as the four, while they have a bounty of wing options.

Estrella, the No. 62 prospect in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite, is another major piece to the puzzle as he learns.

"He has got to figure out the game right now," Barnes said. "It is faster, quicker than anything he has ever been around. Having to go up against Jonas and Tobe and him guarding a guy like Josiah on the perimeter, it is all new for him."

Tennessee needs Estrella to make those adjustments. Ledlum left an opening in the rotation when he abruptly left UT after transferring from Harvard months earlier. He is now committed to St. John's. The All-Ivy League forward brought a notable rebounding presence alongside Aidoo, Awaka and James.

Estrella knows that minutes opened up with Ledlum's departure. He stressed he is more focused on adjusting and learning than he is what his role could be.

"I am trying to get used to the game still," Estrella said. "I have a long way to go.”

The Portland, Maine, native outlined many adjustments he is making. It started with the speed and physicality of the game that Barnes detailed. He is getting stronger, having added 13 pounds since he arrived at Tennessee in May. He's finding out more about rebounding in college basketball, which he said is “bodies on bodies trying to get the ball off the glass." He's understanding more about defense and setting good screens. Director of video and analytics Luke Schapker has aided Estrella's growth through film study. He is speeding up his release to get off shots.

Estrella was a fast-rising recruit in the 2022 class, hitting a growth spurt before his junior year that turned him into an athletic post player. The Vols envisioned him being a playmaking big as they recruit him.

He might not need to be that this season, but he does need to be a factor. He hopes to establish himself as such through hard work.

"I don’t back down and I am going to keep going," Estrella said. "I don’t step and keep going until I win. That is the biggest goal for us as a program — to win. That is the only thing I want to do.”

