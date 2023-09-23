Joyce vs Zhang LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang will go head to head in London tonight, five months after the Chinese heavyweight beat the Briton via TKO.

When Joyce and Zhang clashed in April, also in the English capital, “Big Bang” emerged victorious in Round 6, having forced a stoppage by damaging Joyce’s eye to the point of closure. In doing so, Zhang, 40, took the WBO interim title from the “Juggernaut”, who is out for revenge this evening.

Joyce, who turned 38 this week, was unbeaten prior to his loss to Zhang, and he is aiming to get back to winning ways while reclaiming his title here. If he can do so, the Olympic silver medalist may even set up a bout with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the main WBO belt – as well as the WBA, IBF and IBO titles.

Follow live updates and results from Joyce vs Zhang and the undercard fights, below.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE

Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang meet in heavyweight rematch at Wembley Arena

Zhang, 40, beat Joyce, 38, via sixth-round TKO in first fight – also in London

Chinese heavyweight damaged Briton’s eye to point of closure

Joyce aims to avenge loss and regain WBO interim title

Steve Bunce preview: Danger and desperation as Joyce revisits risky Zhang clash

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: How to watch fight online and on TV

18:55 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and Discovery+. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Steve Bunce fight preview

18:44 , Steve Bunce

Back in April, Zhilei Zhang was a boxing dreamer of 39 when he closed Joe Joyce’s right eye and stopped him in six rounds.

It was one of boxing’s genuine shocks and tonight, at the old Wembley Arena, they will have a rematch for the right to move just a bit closer to a heavyweight title fight. If Joyce, as expected, had won the first fight, he would have probably fought Oleksandr Usyk a few weeks ago.

Zhang has been marketed as the eating, fighting, man-mountain from China. In April, he was the ideal, but risky, warm-up for Joyce. It was thought that Zhang, who had lost just once in 26 fights, was slow, easy to hit and easy to solve and would be ideal for Joyce to knock out in the last few rounds. Nice plan, wrong man.

Zhang, now 40, fought a smart fight, avoided Joyce’s jabs and straight rights, and connected again and again with his left hand. Zhang is a far trickier southpaw than anybody cared to realise, and he is so much faster than anybody wanted to believe. The brutal truth is that Zhang took Joyce apart; the official end was because Joyce’s right eye was closed, but that is a convenient little fact. Zhang was in total control.

“I took a risk,” Joyce said. “I could have just taken an easy fight and waited for a title fight.” Joyce is right, and he had taken other risks in his previous 15 fights. There is a case, a strong case, that no modern heavyweight has been pushed so hard and so quickly. Joyce has been a delight, beating former champions and challengers, and now he is in the fight of his life to salvage his short career.

Full main-event preview:

Desperation and danger: Joe Joyce revisits risky Zhilei Zhang clash

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE

18:29 , Alex Pattle

Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang will go head to head in London tonight, five months after the Chinese heavyweight beat the Briton via TKO.

When Joyce and Zhang clashed in April, also in the English capital, “Big Bang” emerged victorious in Round 6, having forced a stoppage by damaging Joyce’s eye to the point of closure. In doing so, Zhang, 40, took the WBO interim title from the “Juggernaut”, who is out for revenge this evening.

Joyce, who turned 38 this week, was unbeaten prior to his loss to Zhang, and he is aiming to get back to winning ways while reclaiming his title here. If he can do so, the Olympic silver medalist may even set up a bout with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the main WBO belt – as well as the WBA, IBF and IBO titles.