Joyce vs Zhang LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang will go head to head in London tonight, five months after the Chinese heavyweight beat the Briton via TKO.

When Joyce and Zhang clashed in April, also in the English capital, “Big Bang” emerged victorious in Round 6, having forced a stoppage by damaging Joyce’s eye to the point of closure. In doing so, Zhang, 40, took the WBO interim title from the “Juggernaut”, who is out for revenge this evening.

Joyce, who turned 38 this week, was unbeaten prior to his loss to Zhang, and he is aiming to get back to winning ways while reclaiming his title here. If he can do so, the Olympic silver medalist may even set up a bout with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the main WBO belt – as well as the WBA, IBF and IBO titles.

Follow live updates and results from Joyce vs Zhang and the undercard fights, below.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE

Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang meet in heavyweight rematch at Wembley Arena

Zhang, 40, beat Joyce, 38, via sixth-round TKO in first fight – also in London

Chinese heavyweight damaged Briton’s eye to point of closure

Joyce aims to avenge loss and regain WBO interim title tonight

Steve Bunce preview: Danger and desperation as Joyce revisits risky clash with Zhang

Interview: Joyce on KOs, oil painting, and teaching 60-year-olds to swim

Watch early undercard highlights, with stoppage wins already in the books

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

20:45 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

More front-foot boxing from Parker, who’s looked very impressive so far tonight.

Brutal left hook to the body by him now, after he slips to the left of Graidia’s jab.

Another heavy hook to the body by Parker!! He follows up with a flurry of short uppercuts to the head.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

20:40 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Two hard rear uppercuts from Parker, plus a hook in between! Brilliant stuff!

There’s a brief pause in the action as Graidia catches Parker a little below the belt.

We’re back under way, and Parker unloads a terrific combination, varying his angles and targets as he unloads to the head and body of Graidia!

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Teasing southpaw cross from Parker. Graidia backs him up but doesn’t pull the trigger.

Another hard right hook upstairs by Parker! Graidia again forces him back to the ropes, and this time he unloads, briefly making Parker uncomfortable.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

20:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

More clean shots from Parker, who’s finding gaps in Graidia’s guard off both wings.

Graidia finally mounts a bit of a comeback, using his right hand well, but he’s behind here.

Nice body shot from Parker, who then catches Graidia on the end of a long right hand.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

20:30 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Graidia trips after both fighters overextend on straight punches.

One-two sneaks through Graidia’s guard, then a right hook wraps around it! Good stuff from Parker.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

20:24 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Parker with a really positive start, winging a right hook to the body as he backs up Graidia to the ropes.

Another right hook to the midriff by Parker, the southpaw also leaving his lead hand out in Graidia’s face to obscure his vision.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

20:20 , Alex Pattle

Next up, it’s a super-middleweight bout between Zach Parker and Khalid Graidia! Here we go.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

20:07 , Alex Pattle

Royston Barney-Smith def. Engel Gomez via decision (60-52).

Still unbeaten! No questions over this one.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

20:05 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

Lots of pressure from Barney-Smith as he seeks a finish in this final round. Harsh left crosses and hooks.

One cross rocks Gomez somewhat, but he keeps coming forward!

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

20:01 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Barney-Smith is favouring heavy uppercuts and hooks in this penultimate round.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

19:57 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

In a good end to the round, Gomez half-catches Barney-Smith with a couple of overhand rights, and a left hook to the body between them.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

19:54 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Another knockdown by Barney-Smith! It’s a clean, rear uppercut! Again Gomez beats the count, but he’s really struggling here.

Barney-Smith is managing the distance so well, and he’s timing his counter left hands very nicely as well.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

19:50 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Barney-Smith sends Gomez down to a knee! First there’s a lovely, step-back cross to the chin, but it’s followed by a body uppercut – and that’s what scores the knockdown.

Gomez, in his third fight this month(!), beats the referee’s count, but he’s soon caught with another southpaw cross.

He comes back with a decent overhand right, it’s just lacking a bit of power.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

19:45 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Southpaw Barney-Smith with some decent jabs and a few good left hooks to the body.

High guard by Gomez, who misses with a right hook to the head but lands a left to the body.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Main card under way!

19:38 , Alex Pattle

The main card is under way! Royston Barney-Smith takes on Engel Gomez!

Joyce vs Zhang 2: Early undercard highlights

19:22 , Alex Pattle

And just now, in the final fight before the undercard proper, Ezra Taylor snatched a late stoppage win over Joel McIntyre!

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 😤



Tune in right here 👉



#ZhangJoyce2 | Tonight | Live on @tntsports

Joyce vs Zhang 2: Early undercard highlights

19:21 , Alex Pattle

Tommy Fletcher secured a fourth-round win against Alberto Tapia not long ago. Here’s the finish:

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥! 💥



After FIVE knockdowns the 'Norfolk Nightmare' @tommyfletcher0 ends the bout with a fourth round stoppage 😤



Tune in right here 👉 #ZhangJoyce2 | Tonight | Live on @tntsports

Joyce vs Zhang 2: Early undercard highlights

19:19 , Alex Pattle

Earlier tonight, Sean Noakes was victorious against Lukasz Barabasz on points. Here’s a snippet from that bout:

🔥 Heating up



Huge success with the right hand early on from @seannoakes95 👊



Tune in right here 👉 #ZhangJoyce2 | Tonight | Live on @tntsports

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Undercard in full

19:15 , Alex Pattle

Subject to changes...

Zhilei Zhang (C) vs Joe Joyce 2 (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Pierce O’Leary (C) vs Kane Gardner (WBC international super-lightweight)

Anthony Yarde vs Jorge Silva (light-heavyweight)

Sam Noakes vs Carlos Perez (lightweight)

Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia (super-middleweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez (super-featherweight)

Moses Itauma vs Amine Boucetta (heavyweight)

Aloys Youmbi vs Erik Nazaryan (cruiserweight)

Ezra Taylor def. Joel McIntyre via eighth-round TKO (2:56)

Tommy Fletcher def. Alberto Tapia via fourth-round TKO (1:31)

Sean Noakes def. Lukasz Barabasz via decision (59-54)

Who is fighting on the Joyce vs Zhang 2 undercard tonight?

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Joe Joyce interview

19:10 , Alex Pattle

For someone who is such a monolith of a man, there are a surprising number of layers to Joe Joyce. At certain points during our half-hour conversation, Joe Joyce the heavyweight boxer is speaking; at others, it’s Joe Joyce the fine-art student, the swimming instructor, the cheerleader, or the trumpet player.

“When I was a swimming and diving teacher, it was a really great feeling to have someone who was really afraid of the water and to get their head under the water – or have them swimming three, four strokes by the end,” the Londoner tells The Independent. “To have people who have spent their life not being able to swim, and to get them to even put their head under the water in their late sixties and seventies, that’s something I found really rewarding.

“I also played trumpet for quite a few years, I was in the choir at school. I could do a little bit of percussion; I used to go on music holidays. My little brother is the more musical one; he’s at uni doing something musical and was in the Brit School; he was also in Thriller Live. My dad’s an art teacher, he restores antique mirror frames, and my mum was into pottery; she does a series of African-esque heads. Growing up, music and sport was encouraged, as was art. I did my first oil painting when I was seven years old.

“It would be nice to make more art and create more things, be more creative than the destructive boxing side.”

Exclusive interview with Joyce – first published in October 2022:

Joe Joyce on knockouts, oil painting, and teaching 60-year-olds to swim

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: What time are ring walks?

19:00 , Alex Pattle

The earliest undercard fights are under way as we speak. The main card is expected to begin at 7.30pm BST (11.30am PT, 1.30pm CT, 2.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

What time does Joyce vs Zhang 2 start tonight?

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: How to watch fight online and on TV

18:55 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) and Discovery+. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch Joyce vs Zhang 2 online and on TV tonight

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE: Steve Bunce fight preview

18:44 , Steve Bunce

Back in April, Zhilei Zhang was a boxing dreamer of 39 when he closed Joe Joyce’s right eye and stopped him in six rounds.

It was one of boxing’s genuine shocks and tonight, at the old Wembley Arena, they will have a rematch for the right to move just a bit closer to a heavyweight title fight. If Joyce, as expected, had won the first fight, he would have probably fought Oleksandr Usyk a few weeks ago.

Zhang has been marketed as the eating, fighting, man-mountain from China. In April, he was the ideal, but risky, warm-up for Joyce. It was thought that Zhang, who had lost just once in 26 fights, was slow, easy to hit and easy to solve and would be ideal for Joyce to knock out in the last few rounds. Nice plan, wrong man.

Zhang, now 40, fought a smart fight, avoided Joyce’s jabs and straight rights, and connected again and again with his left hand. Zhang is a far trickier southpaw than anybody cared to realise, and he is so much faster than anybody wanted to believe. The brutal truth is that Zhang took Joyce apart; the official end was because Joyce’s right eye was closed, but that is a convenient little fact. Zhang was in total control.

“I took a risk,” Joyce said. “I could have just taken an easy fight and waited for a title fight.” Joyce is right, and he had taken other risks in his previous 15 fights. There is a case, a strong case, that no modern heavyweight has been pushed so hard and so quickly. Joyce has been a delight, beating former champions and challengers, and now he is in the fight of his life to salvage his short career.

Full main-event preview:

Desperation and danger: Joe Joyce revisits risky Zhilei Zhang clash

