'A joy to watch' - Gomez praises 'best in the world' Van Dijk

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez says his captain Virgil Van Dijk is "the best in the world and probably the best the club has ever had in that position".

Van Dijk was given the armband last summer after Jordan Henderson's departure and performed admirably as the Reds won the Carabao Cup and mounted a title charge in Jurgen Klopp's last season at the helm.

"I’m incredibly happy for him," Gomez told The Anfield Wrap. "I can’t put it into words.

"I know what it means for him, and I really get to see the inside and how things sometimes are tough.

"It’s a massively pressured position to be in; following Hendo’s footsteps after the year we had, a lot of unknowns and uncertainties. The way Virg has just stepped up and just taken every responsibility that comes with it.

"The little things that people might not see in a training ground when you need to make decisions or enforce moments when it’s like, ‘Lads, we need to be better at this’ or it might be timekeeping, it might be different things that you don’t want to slip out of place.

"Virg has done it in his own way, and it’s made him even more appreciated amongst us as a team. His ability speaks for itself; he’s the best at what he does, he’s the best in the world and probably the best the club has ever had in that position."

Gomez who also enjoyed a successful season - largely as a right-back - forced his way into Gareth Southgate's provision England Euro 2024 squad and credits Van Dijk with getting Liverpool through difficult moments.

"The way he has handled it off the pitch as a leader, and on the pitch, in moments when we’ve had tough defeats and it’s not even hesitation, he’ll step up and go and speak and represent us all and how we feel," he added.

"It’s been a joy to watch, he has taken it more than in his stride. I’m so happy for him and I’m sure he’s incredibly proud to be captain of his country and his club. The way he does it speaks for itself."