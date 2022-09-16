Joy with Jadon: Haselwood finding his groove at Arkansas

Jadon Haselwood was one of the first players in Arkansas’ transfer class heading into this season to commit to play for the Hogs. He knew what the team could be capable of.

Turns out, part of the reason Arkansas has achieved what it has, what Haselwood expected, is because of his arrival. Talk about serendipity.

The Georgia native and Oklahoma transfer has a team-high eight catches in the Razorbacks’ two games so far. They’ve gone for 72 yards (third on the team) and a score (tied for second). In other words, his season pace is dynamite: 48 catches for 786 yards and six touchdowns.

That’s the type of stats that land folks on All-SEC lists at the end of year. Maybe not the first-team, but they’re Keon Hatcher-circa-2016 numbers.

Haselwood’s catch total went up against South Carolina in Week 2 from his three-grab day against Cincinnati in the opener, a sign he’s developing comfort with quarterback KJ Jefferson.

“He’s a mature kid. Not afraid to say his opinion, which helps the football team. Not afraid to lead. Brings a lot of confidence to the offensive football team,” coach Sam Pittman said.

And so far, it’s helping the Hogs into a national ranking seen only once in the last decade-plus.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire