Jovic stance on Milan extension revealed as Saudi and Russian clubs make enquiries – report

Luka Jovic is hoping to take his time over a decision on his future, despite Milan’s intention to extend his contract for another season, according to reports from Matteo Moretto on Sunday afternoon.

Jovic stalls Milan talks

The Serbia international joined the Rossoneri on a permanent, one-year deal at the back end of the summer transfer window in 2023. Though he was never the first choice option in 2023-24, Milan are reportedly keen to keep him on board for 2024-25.

That is because Olivier Giroud will leave to join LAFC in MLS this summer, and Milan have not yet secured a replacement starter. Joshua Zirkzee remains the first-choice candidate, and Chelsea’s Armando Broja has also been mentioned as an alternative.

With a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding the centre-forward position in San Siro, Jovic is hoping to take his time to get a full understanding of his role within the Rossoneri set-up, according to Moretto’s report.

Milan and Jovic are expected to meet again over the next few days to establish their respective plans.

Moretto reports that Zenit St. Petersburg have registered an interest in Jovic, as have a few clubs in the Saudi Pro League, although nothing concrete in terms of proposals have been submitted as of yet.