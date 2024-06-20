Jovic breaks Slovenian hearts with last-gasp 1-1 for Serbia at Euros

Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Luka Jovic scored on the last play of the game as Serbia salvaged a 1-1 draw Euro 2024 with Slovenia who fell just short of a first ever win at the tournament on Thursday.

Substitute Jovic headed into the far corner off a corner kick as the five minutes of added on time had already expired.

Zan Karnicnik had put Slovenia ahead on the counter in the 69th minute, after team-mate Timi Max Elsnik hit the post in the first half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic missed several chances for Serbia before the late breakthrough, including a shot deflected by Karnicnik against the crossbar.

Slovenia were close to their first ever victory at the Euros in their second appearance but shared the points like in their opening 1-1 with Denmark.

They have two points in Group C where England can clinch a last-16 berth and first place in the group with victory over Denmark later Thursday. England won their opener 1-0 over Serbia who are still alive thanks to Jovic.

The final matches next week are England v Slovenia and Denmark v Serbia.

Serbia delight and Slovenia agony

“It is amazing to score like this but I would easily change that for the win. I am happy that we secured the first point and kept ourselves in the game. Heads high and full focus on Denmark now!” Jovic told Euro2024.com.

"Slovenia were really good. It was very hard for us to handle them but this is the fairest result."

That did not console Slovenia, whose Man of the Match Karnicnik said: "It's difficult right now; we were so close. We played very well but just couldn't manage to hold them off.

Looking ahead at the date with England, Karnicnik said: "It will be a very difficult match. They have outstanding players. But we showed the we can compete against anyone."

Slovenia start well before Serbia come alive

Veteran captain Dusan Tadic was one of three new faces in the Serbia starting 11, along with fellow-midfielder Ivan Ilic, while Filip Mladenovic replaced Filip Kostic who suffered a tournament-ending knee injury in the England match.

Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek fielded the same team as against Denmark, and they started well, with Adam Gnezda Cerin shooting from a distance and Jan Mlaka's more promising effort in the sixth minute also saved by goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Slovenia made life difficult for Serbia with high pressing, and the Serbs did not record their first chance until the 27th minute from Dusan Vlahovic's diving header.

Four minutes later Serbia record scorer Mitrovic headed inches left as the game came to life.

Slovenia's Timi Elsnik fired against the right post and Benjamin Sesko curled over on the rebound, and at the other end Oblak saved from Sasa Lukic and also from Mitrovic.

More chances for Mitrovic but Slovenia score

Mitrovic threatened again when set up superbly by Tadic two minutes after the restart, only for Oblak to deny him again, and the striker headed over soon after.

Slovenia remained dangerous on the break as Sesko released a curling shot which Rajkovic just managed to tip over the bar.

And they got the breakthrough on the counter. Karnicnik won the ball near his own penalty area, ran across half the field, passed to Elsnik on the left and got the ball back to tap home at the far post.

Four minutes later Mitrvic appeared to have the golden opportunity to level but Karnicnik somehow got his foot on the ball which as a result hit the bar.

Karnicnik almost got a second before Serbia broke their hearts at the death from AC Milan's Jovic, who nodded home Ilic's corner kick from the right in a crowded penalty area.

It was the third stoppage time swing in as many days, following Portugal's 2-1 winner against the Czech Republic on Tuesday and Albania's 2-2 equalizer against Croatia on Wednesday.