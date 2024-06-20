Jovic breaks Slovenian hears with last-gasp 1-1 for Serbia at Euros

Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Luka Jovic kept Serbia alive and broke Slovenian hearts when he salvaged a 1-1 at Euro 2024 with the last play of the match on Thursday.

Substitute Jovic headed into the far right corner off a corner kick as the five minutes of added on time had already expired. Zan Karnicnik had put Slovenia ahead on the counter in the 69th minute.

Slovenia had earlier hit the post from Timi Max Elsnik while Aleksandar Mitrovic missed several chances for Serbia.

Slovenia were close to their first ever victory at the Euros in their second appearance but shared the points like in their opening 1-1 with Denmark.

They now have two points in Group C where England can clinch a last-16 berth with victory over Denmark later Thursday. England won their opener 1-0 over Serbia who are still alive thanks to Jovic.

The final matches next week are England v Slovenia and Denmark v Serbia.

Serbia's players thank the fans after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Serbia's Luka Jovic scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic (L) and Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik (L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa