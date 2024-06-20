Jovic breaks Slovenian hears with last-gasp 1-1 for Serbia at Euros

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss being at the 2024 MLB Draft Combine, talk with potential first round draft pick JJ Wetherholt about his upbringing in baseball and get into why MLB is changing their review system in Triple-A.
For Richardson to stay on this path of a true needle-moving QB, one with the upside of a perennial MVP candidate, he has to learn how to take care of his body and get down or rid of the ball a half-beat quicker.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
The Copa América, a mini-World Cup for the Western Hemisphere featuring stars like Lionel Messi, kicks off Thursday in the U.S., aiming to captivate both ardent Latino fans and casual American viewers.