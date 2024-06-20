Jovic becomes first Milan player to score at the Euros since Ibrahimovic

Luka Jovic found the back of the net with a last-minute equaliser for Serbia earlier today, becoming the first AC Milan goalscorer in Euro 2024. In addition to that, he also became the first Rossoneri player to score in the tournament since 2012.

Serbia were heading for another tough defeat as Slovenia took the lead rather in the middle of the second half. However, with just seconds left of the game, Jovic beat his man a the corner and found the back of the net with a lovely header.

The striker thus became the first Milan-owned player to score at the 2024 Euros, but it goes even deeper than that. Indeed, as highlighted by Giuseppe Pastore, Jovic also became the first Milan player to score at the Euros since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012.

Many fans will remember that goal by Ibrahimovic, as he scored the opener for Sweden against France with an acrobatic finish. It was not even inside the box, which made it even more impressive, but Ibrahimovic and his side still finished last in the group with three points.

Ibrahimovic’s goal was arguably nicer than Jovic’s, but in terms of importance, the Serbian prevails as it would have been difficult for his nation to qualify without the draw. In other news, Jovic is closing in on his renewal with Milan.