JOVIĆ SCORES, A SERBIA DRAW KEEPS THE DREAM ALIVE

We've had the first Rossoneri goal of Euro 2024. Luka Jović scored to secure a vital draw for Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Off his head following a corner, the forward made it 1-1 in the 95th minute to catch up to Slovenia and keep the dream alive for his side. Defeat would have essentially seen them out of a chance to reach the round of 16, but now Serbia in Group C could still be capable of reaching the knockout stages.

In the same group, Simon Kjær, like in the opening game, was on the bench for Denmark vs. England. It ended 1-1 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt with Hjulmand levelling up Kane's opener. It's a precious draw for the Danes as it keeps them in second (2 points, equal to Slovenia) with the qualification race still wide open as we head into the final games.





