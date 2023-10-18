Will Jovantae Barnes return to OU football's RB rotation? Brent Venables is 'hopeful'

NORMAN — After serving as Eric Gray’s backup at running back last season, Jovantae Barnes was widely expected to the OU’s top running back this season.

But Barnes’ return from offseason foot surgery hasn’t gone as planned.

He played in the first three games, with a combined 28 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown, but he hasn’t played since.

When Sooners coach Brent Venables was asked Tuesday about the chances for Barnes to contribute the second half of the season, Venables wasn’t exactly exuding optimism.

“Possibly,” Venables said. “We’re hopeful. We’ll keep trying to bring him along like the other guys.”

With Barnes sidelined, Marcus Major and Tawee Walker have grabbed the top two running back spots while Gavin Sawchuk has been used sparingly.

Caleb Shaffer likely to start at RG for Sooners

While Venables remains hopeful for a quick return for starting guard McKade Mettauer, it looks unlikely Mettauer will play against UCF on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC), after suffering an ankle injury against Texas.

With Mettauer out, the Sooners will likely go with redshirt senior Caleb Shaffer, a Miami (Ohio) transfer.

Shaffer played nine snaps against the Longhorns and Venables said he’s acquitted himself well during the action he has seen.

“Whenever he’s got an opportunity to be in the game, he’s gotten in the game and he’s done very well,” Venables said. “And he’s earned more of an opportunity. In the games, he plays really well.”

Venables said there would continue to be shuffling on the left side in particular as Troy Everett and Cayden Green have split reps since Savion Byrd suffered an injury early against Tulsa.

Venables said Byrd would be healthy and fully available against UCF and he anticipated him seeing time at guard in the game.

Byrd has yet to play an offensive snap since being injured, through he did see the field for one special teams play.

Gus Malzahn has experience at OU

Saturday won’t be the first time Gus Malzahn has been to a game in Norman.

The UCF coach grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas and his stepfather was an OU fan.

“I was more of a Razorback fan growing up, but Marcus Dupree, some of the great players, I was probably more fans of some of those great players,” Malzahn said.

Malzahn said he went to about one Sooners game per season during that time, and also noted that he made some visits to Norman for recruiting trips when he was coaching high school football.

One of those high school recruits Malzahn took to Norman during his time at Shiloh Christian in Northwest Arkansas? Rhett Lashlee, who is now SMU’s head coach.

Lashlee and the Mustangs played the Sooners earlier this season.

Sooners prepare for tough UCF run game

UCF isn't just leading the Big 12 in rushing offense, the Knights are running away with it.

Gus Malzahn's team is averaging more than 246 yards per game on the ground, good for third nationally behind only Air Force and Liberty.

That's 32 more rushing yards per game ahead of Big 12 No. 2 Kansas State.

"He's got explosive playmakers at tailback and at quarterback and receiver to make all of it work," Venables said of the Knights' run-pass option heavy offense. "They know how to put you in conflict and put pressure on you. You've got to play with great precision and physicality both."

Since Big 12 play began, though, UCF hasn't been nearly as good on the ground, averaging 193.3 yards per game on the ground in their 0-3 conference start.

Sooners’ cornerback situation improving

OU was thin at cornerback against Texas, with several at the position going down with injury before and during that game.

That necessitated moving Key Lawrence to corner for parts of that game.

But heading into this week's game, Brent Venables said there were more options there.

The most significant addition is the return of Kani Walker, who has missed the last two games.

Walker has been one of the Sooners' most productive backup cornerbacks when he's been healthy.

Venables said that freshmen Jasiah Wagoner and Makari Vickers would also be available against UCF.

