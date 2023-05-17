Jovantae Barnes No. 2 in College Sports Wire’s list of top Big 12 running backs

It was a strong true freshman campaign for Jovantae Barnes in 2022. As the back up to Eric Gray, the former four-star runner provided the Sooners with a really good second option out of the backfield.

Last season, Barnes carried the ball 116 times for 519 yards and five touchdowns. That performance have many expecting Barnes to be the lead ball carrier and heading toward a breakout season in 2023.

Jovantae Barnes was ranked No. 2 in Patrick Conn’s College Sports Wire’s list of the top Big 12 running backs for the 2023 college football season.

Barnes is looking to be the next Oklahoma running back that causes headaches for the defense. Last year Eric Gray led the team but with his departure, there is ample opportunity for Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk to show they are ready to carry the load for the Sooners. – Conn, College Sports Wire

Barnes should be the lead back for the Sooners this season, but he could also split some time with Gavin Sawchuk in the Oklahoma running backfield. Sawchuk had 15 carries, 100 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in his extended appearance against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Even if it’s a 50-50 split, there will be more than enough work for Barnes and Sawchuk in an offense that gave running backs 420 carries a year ago.

Barnes is eclipsed in these rankings by only Jonathon Brooks for the Texas Longhorns.

Brooks is projected to be the starter ahead of Keilan Robinson, C.J. Baxter, and Jaydon Blue in that Texas running back room. He only had 30 carries last season and also had 197 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also had two catches for 37 receiving yards.

If you thought that the Longhorns would have a down year at running back after both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson were drafted, think again. This room is loaded with talent. Jonathon Brooks, Keilan Robinson, C.J. Baxter, and Jaydon Blue all gearing up for their shot. We project Brooks to be the guy and likely have a huge season for Texas. – Conn, College Sports Wire

The Red River Rivalry is going to be a running back showcase for the ages if these two running backs can perform up to these expectations.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire