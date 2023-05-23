Jovantae Barnes lands inside College Sports Wire’s list of top 25 running backs in 2023

Jovantae Barnes had a strong freshman season behind Eric Gray in 2022. Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk are in a prime position to take over the Sooners with Gray’s departure for the NFL.

Last season, Barnes carried the ball 116 times for 519 yards and five touchdowns. That performance has many expecting Barnes to be the lead ball carrier and heading toward a breakout season in 2023. With another year under DeMarco Murray and Jeff Lebby’s coaching on offense, it’s hard to imagine Barnes doesn’t surpass his numbers from his freshman season.

Last week Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire ranked Barnes No. 2 among Big 12 running backs ahead of the 2023 season. This week, Barnes just makes the cut on Conn’s list of the top 25 running backs in all of college football.

Barnes is looking to be the next Oklahoma running back that causes headaches for the defense. Last year Eric Gray led the team but with his departure, there is ample opportunity for Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk to show they are ready to carry the load for the Sooners. – Conn, College Sports Wire Regional Editor

He just barely got on the list at No. 25, and a lot of it is because of the potential he has in that Sooners’ offense. He needs to show more this year to stay on this list. If the Oklahoma Sooners can answer some of the questions along the offensive line, look for Barnes to have a breakout year for the Sooners.

No. 1 on the list is Blake Corum after he decided to come back for another season to try and lead Michigan to a national championship for one more year.

Corum opted to return for a fourth season at Michigan over the NFL. He and Bijan Robinson were the top two running backs in the country and with Corum coming back, he is easily RB1 going into 2023. His backup Donovan Edwards picked up the slack and then some in Corum’s absence following his injury. Edwards is another back that is easily among the top five in the Big Ten after rushing for 991 yards and five touchdowns. They might be the best duo in the country. – Conn, College Sports Wire Regional Editor.

More Football!

CBS Sports ranked every coach in the Power Five, how did the Big 12 fair? Sooners four-star DL target Xadavien Sims commits to Oregon over Oklahoma 2025 four-star RB Deondrae Riden receives an offer from Oklahoma 2024 four-star defensive end Nigel Smith sets official visit to Oklahoma Oklahoma Sooners offer JUCO CB Demetrius Freeney

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire