Jovantae Barnes a bright spot for the Oklahoma Sooners in loss to TCU

It was a tough day for the Oklahoma Sooners in Fort Worth. Another slow start, injuries, offensive inconsistency, and a poor defensive performance set the stage for the blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The Sooners went into the game thin at running back with Marcus Major inactive. Eric Gray was having a solid day before he was forced out of action with an injury, carrying the ball 13 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He was averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

With Major out, the Sooners called upon Jovantae Barnes to handle the No. 2 running back touches. In the first half, Barnes carried the football nine times for 50 yards at 5.55 yards per carry. He scored the first touchdown of his career to cut TCU’s lead to 34-17.

Barnes carried the football another nine times in the second half for 45 yards and another score and eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. On the day, he ran 18 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns and added two receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.

He had four runs of 10 yards or more in the game, displaying the explosiveness that made him a priority target for running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

Barnes was decisive and physical. Barnes provided a boost to an offense that had very little going for it at times in their loss to TCU.

“Jovontae (Barnes) did a good job,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said after the game. “You know, his first 100-yard game. Took care of the football, had some explosive runs. So, proud of him, how he played, and he’ll continue to get better and create a role for himself.”

The running back group was one of the better units for the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Jovantae Barnes provided a glimpse of what’s to come when he eventually ascends to a starting role for the Sooners.

On the season, Barnes has carried the ball 44 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Depending on the health of Eric Gray and Marcus Major, another opportunity to have a big impact could come this week against the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown.

Story continues

List

Report Card: Oklahoma’s poor performance a rude awakening

List

Big 12 quarterback power rankings after week 5

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire