Jovan Blacksher Jr. sparks Grand Canyon to 14th straight win, nation's best record at 17-1

On Dec. 16 Jovan Blacksher Jr. returned to game action for the first time since his season-ending ACL injury last January. But it took a month for the old Blacksher, the one who dazzled with his passes and crushed teams with his defense and 3-pointers, to be back.

Vintage Blacksher was on display in Grand Canyon's 78-65 win Thursday night over Utah Valley before 7,239 fans at Global Credit Union Arena in a WAC basketball game that almost turned ugly at the end. GCU improved the nation's best record to 17-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

Blacksher came off the bench to score a season-high 13 points, making three of four 3-pointers. He also had two great assists and four steals. It was the first time he scored in double figures since Dec. 29, 2022, 385 days ago.

With Tyon Grant-Foster struggling to get going offensively, Blacksher, along with Isaiah Shaw's 10 points off the bench, keyed a 45-25 half by GCU.

"Definitely, it was the best I felt in a game," said Blacksher, who struggled with an ankle injury before last season ended for him on Jan. 5, 2023, when he suffered a torn ACL at Sam Houston. "It started in practice. Feeling that need to get a little stronger, get a little quicker on defense. I had a couple of defensive letdowns. But overall I felt I had one of my best games."

Coach Bryce Drew and newcomers who hadn't seen Blacksher play at full acceleration this year enjoyed what the point guard brought.

"That was so fun to see," Drew said. "We've seen it for years. A lot of the new players hadn't seen it. For him to make the shots that he did, the plays that he did, I'm really happy for him. And great for us, because we need him to play that way."

Here are takeaways on GCU's 14th consecutive win as it heads to Seattle for a Saturday game:

Amenhauser's dunk incites Utah Valley

With Utah Valley starters pressing GCU reserves who seldom play in the final minute, and calling a timeout after a basket cut it to 11 with seven seconds left, GCU broke the Wolverines' press, finding 7-foot freshman Noah Amenhauser alone in the paint.

As the final five seconds ticked down, Amenhauser hesitated before dunking the ball as the clock ran out. A favorite of the Havocs, Amenhauser was cheered wildly. But Utah Valley players didn't like it and came over to have some words.

Drew quickly ran out to midcourt to break things up before the situation escalated. A Utah Valley staff member pulled a Wolverines player away, pushing him off the floor and towards their locker room.

Things settled down, and players and coaches shook hands.

After GCU got in a circle for a team prayer, players walked off the court. Gabe McGlothan wrapped his arm around Amenhauser, who wasn't trying to instigate bad blood with Utah Valley.

"Personally, I think, they were playing little games on their end, too," said McGlothan, who had 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, four assists and three steals. "Calling that time out with seven seconds left. Just trying to stall a little bit.

"But I hit him with a logical standpoint. He was in the paint. There were like five seconds left. He was standing there. There could have been a three-second call. Just dunk the ball and don't worry about the turnover. So if you want to look at a basketball standpoint, the rule of basketball, he did the right thing. He's a big man and you don't want him dribbling it. So what else is he supposed to do?"

McGlothan made sure Amenhauser didn't feel bad about the game-ending dunk with reassuring words.

"We'll back anything he does," McGlothan said. "We'll back anything anybody does on this team."

Drew said both teams were competing hard and the crowd adds to the emotion of the game.

"Thankfully, both teams separated and nothing happened," Drew said.

Season-high turnovers, but GCU still rolls

GCU committed a season-high 21 turnovers. But the Lopes had 14 steals with both Blacksher and Collin Moore both getting four. They also blocked seven shots and had 40 rebounds, compared to bigger Utah Valley's 33.

Two minutes into the second half, Drew, not happy about two quick turnovers his team made and quick, easy baskets by UVU (8-10, 3-4), subbed all five starters out. Blacksher and Josh Baker were among the reserves who built the lead back up to 51-28. Blacksher had a steal and a 3. Forward Lok Wur had a blocked shot. And Baker hit a 3.

Shaw gave the Lopes a boost with two of five 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. His 10 first-half points were a college career high for a half for him against a Division I opponent.

"We put that group in and I felt that was a big key to the game," Drew said. "They got the momentum back in our hands and helped build the lead back up."

Grant-Foster's season-low scoring doesn't hurt Lopes

Even with only eight points and four turnovers from Grant-Foster, the Lopes were able to build a big lead. He came into the game averaging more than 20 points a game. It was a season-low for the DePaul transfer. Moore had only six points and made seven turnovers.

But GCU's defense, especially in the first half, and a 10-man rotation made up for any subpar games from the stars. Every shot UVU took was highly contested, leading to 28% shooting in the first half.

This is the deepest rotation Drew has had in his four seasons leading the Lopes.

"It says that we trust a lot of people on this team," McGlothan said. "It says that the players can trust another person to come in and fill their spot. They took that lead that was 17 and brought it up to 21 in a minute or two.

"It's like pick your poison. Even when we get tired, another platoon can come in and fill it up."

