Journo says he knows ‘for sure’ United have made contact for Euros star who will ‘100%’ leave his club

As we close in on the first week of the transfer window being open, Manchester United have predominantly been linked with centre-halves and strikers thus far.

The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi and Joshua Zirkzee are thought to be high on INEOS’ shortlist heading into the summer, especially if recent reports are anything to go by.

Now, though, it’s seemingly the middle of the park that United’s transfer chiefs have switched their attention to. Fabrizio Romano revealed late last night that the club were mulling over a move for West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez.

Such news came as no surprise to fans, as the Mexican international worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax. His preference for reuniting with players he’s already coached has been one constant of his tenure thus far.

Reds weigh up pursuit of player on Euros duty

One journalist believes the Reds have also made contact with another highly-rated midfielder in the form of Youssouf Fofana. GiveMeSport has relayed an update shared by Dylan McBennett today, who claims that he knows ‘for sure’ that an initial approach has been made.

Fofana, 25, is currently on international duty with France at the Euros, so is unable to negotiate any potential transfer dealings until he returns from Germany. Prior to the tournament kicking off, Romano confirmed that the Frenchman will ‘100 per cent’ leave Monaco this summer as he looks to start a ‘new chapter’ elsewhere.

🚨🔴⚪️ Youssouf Fofana will 100% leave AS Monaco this summer, plan on both player and club side confirmed. No advanced negotiations yet but Fofana feels ready for new chapter this summer. pic.twitter.com/jA3Nl02F4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

