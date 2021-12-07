Journeyman Tremon Smith finds stability with the Texans

HOUSTON — Tremon Smith was one of many journeymen who signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans prior to the start of the 2021 campaign. The Texans were Smith’s fifth team in four years, which included stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

With the stiff competition within the secondary, it appeared that Houston would be another pitstop amidst Smith’s quest for stability in the NFL. But the Texans saw fit to extend Smith beyond the 2021 season by awarding their cornerback with a one-year extension worth $1.6 million.

“It [felt] good — it’s been something I have been working on my whole career, just to get an extension,” Smith said while talking to reporters on Monday. “You know these past three years, I’ve been on three different teams, so to be somewhere back-to-back in two years is a good feeling and brought out confidence in me.”

Smith was the first player to receive an in-season extension under first-year general manager Nick Caserio. Smith said while he continued to focus on Houston’s next opponent, his agent had multiple extension talks with Caserio.

In addition to his on-field production, where Smith’s most significant contributions come by the way of special teams, the 25-year-old defensive back believes the energy and the hard work he brings to the organization daily is what led to him receiving his first career extension. In 12 games played, Smith has averaged 25.5 yards per kick return.

“I know we got a group of 10 people out there, me being 11, willing to block and go all out that way to give me a crease,” he said. “I was telling them the other night, ‘I trust in y’all a lot and if you give me a crease, I am going to hit it full speed. I am back here going full speed for y’all guys.”

With the team sitting at a lousy 2-10 ahead of their Week 14 match against the 4-8 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Smith’s goal is to continue assisting the Texans both on and off the field in hopes of helping the team win more games.

Smith knows it will take some time before his dedication and devotion to the Texans will start showing results in the win column. But for now, Smith is content knowing that his hard work and dedication brought a sense of stability to a career full of uncertainty.

“I don’t have to adapt next year,” Smith said. “I am coming in with the same group of guys, whether it is a new group of guys I am coming in with the same coaching staff.”

“That feels good. As I said, it’s a confidence builder to be going into the same scheme next year. I’m just really looking forward to going into the same scheme and realizing that I was here last year too.”