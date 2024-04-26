Journeyman Nico Hulkenberg Leaving Haas F1 Team for Audi F1

Lars Baron - Getty Images

The Sauber/Audi project has signed 36-year-old Nico Hulkenberg as one of its drivers for at least the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The move brings Hulkenberg back to Sauber 12 years after he raced for the team.

Hulkenberg has been the ultimate F1 journeyman, and he has the all-time record for most career Formula 1 starts without a victory (208 and counting).

Haas F1 Team driver Nico Hulkenberg will move to Sauber on a multi-year deal from 2025, accompanying the team on its transition into Audi’s works team in Formula 1.

Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026 for the first time, and is in the process of taking over the current Sauber team, which is competing under the Stake banner for branding purposes across 2024 and 2025.

“The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special,” said Hulkenberg. “When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it’s a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honor for me.”

Hulkenberg will remain with Haas across the rest of 2024 before linking up with Sauber in 2025.

“The signing of Nico is the next milestone for Audi’s Formula 1 project,” said Andreas Seidl, CEO of Sauber and of Audi’s Formula 1 project. “With his speed, his experience and his dedicated teamwork, he will make an important contribution to Audi’s entry in 2026 as early as next year.

“Right from the start, there was great mutual interest in tackling a project of this uniqueness together. Nico is a strong personality, his determination and desire on a professional and personal level will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team.”

A Reunion, of Sorts

Hulkenberg is a veteran of Formula 1’s midfield, having started over 200 Grands Prix, and holds the record for most starts without a win with 208, or even a podium finish. That has been through a combination of timing and his own choices, but more predominantly a career spent in Formula 1’s midfield.

Hulkenberg debuted for Williams in 2010, joined Force India (now Aston Martin) in 2012, before moving to Sauber in 2013, where he remained for only one year.

Sauber back then was in a period of financial flux, and was about to enter a period of uncertainty, which dropped it from a midfield contender to a backmarker.

Hulkenberg returned to Force India from 2014 through 2016, during which period he won the Le Mans 24 Hours with Porsche, which back then had now Audi F1 CEO Seidl as its team principal.

Hulkenberg moved to Renault in 2017 but the French marque’s project hit a ceiling in the midfield and, having been bested by Daniel Ricciardo in 2019, Hulkenberg was dropped in favor of Esteban Ocon.

Hulkenberg spent three years out of a full-time drive, but started occasional grands prix with the Racing Point/Aston Martin team as a Covid stand-in, reminding the paddock of his underlying speed.

Haas, which was seeking an experienced driver, brought Hulkenberg in from exile on a multi-year deal in 2023, and the German has impressed with his performances in spite of Haas’ limitations.

Hulkenberg qualified second in Canada last year, scooped nine of Haas’ 12 points, and this year has secured three top 10 finishes from the opening five events.