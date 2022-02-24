Journey to the NFL Draft: Rutgers’ Bo Melton gearing up for combine

Journey to the Draft II: Rutgers’ Melton gearing up for combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This is Journey to the Draft:

Over the next few months, we’ll be following receiver Bo Melton’s journey throughout the pre-draft process before he hopes to hear his name called this spring. Melton is a Rutgers product who played high school ball at Cedar Creek in South Jersey. And is now working toward fulfilling his dream of being selected in the NFL Draft.

Part I — Melton impressing at Senior Bowl

You have to wake up early to chase your dreams. You have to wake up before the sun.

That’s the reality for Bo Melton.

The former Rutgers receiver left Mobile, Alabama, from the Senior Bowl earlier this month and went right back to Bommarito Performance Systems in Florida to continue his training. That means almost-daily 6:30 a.m. workout sessions.

That means almost-daily 5:30-6 a.m. wakeup calls.

“Working hard,” Melton said. “Lifting, running, making sure we can perfect everything for the coming combine.”

It’s already been a good month for Melton (5-11, 191) and it started during Senior Bowl week in Mobile. As a member of the National team, coached by the Jets, Melton had an impressive showing in front of NFL coaches and scouts. In the actual game, Melton had 2 catches for 18 yards and 3 punt returns for 25 yards.

But the more important moments happen during the week. And in the three practices in Mobile, the National team coaches really showed off Melton’s skills and versatility.

“Personally, I think I showed a lot of my versatility, my elusiveness, my quickness and my speed,” Melton said. “That was one thing I wanted to show down there, that I was able to put that on in front of the coaches and teams.”

Melton said he just tried to be focused on his job in Mobile but was certainly appreciative of the Jets’ coaching staff finding ways to show off everything he can do.

Story continues

And in his week down in Mobile, Melton definitely turned some heads and gained some fans, including Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

Some of best releases have a skate or glide to them. Filthy footwork here by Rutgers WR Bo Melton. @getbusy__bo is one of most underrated playmakers in 2022 draft.#BestoftheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILEâ„¢ï¸ pic.twitter.com/dV7FBupGtt — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 17, 2022

Because Melton left Mobile and went right back to his pre-Combine training regimen in Florida, he hasn’t been home for some time. And he of course misses his family; but he calls his parents just about every day and talks to his brothers four or five times per week.

“Yeah, I haven’t been home in a while. I just made a lot of friends here,” Melton said. “My mom and dad and my younger brother and older brother, they really are my everything. I talk to them all the time. I make sure I stay in contact with them and stay on the level ground.”

Having his support system back in New Jersey means a ton to Melton. He said talking to his family members so often keeps him grounded and focused on his goals while down in Florida.

At least he’s not going through this process alone. Melton’s workout group is comprised of 10 or 11 draft hopefuls but he’s become very close with a few players, who have been functioning as his support system in Florida. In particular, North Dakota State WR Christian Watson, Tulsa WR Josh Johnson, Fayetteville State DB Josh Williams and West Virginia RB Leddie Brown have become close friends.

Melton has found it helpful to go through this pre-draft process with other NFL hopefuls.

As he prepares for the combine, Melton has also talked to some former teammates and acquaintances who have gone through this before. The combine can be a daunting week for young players. It’s a stressful time as they meet with NFL teams and take part in on-field drills, all adding up to the most important job interview of their lives.

What’s the best piece of advice he’s received about the combine?

“Just take it one day at a time,” Melton recalled. “Just do what you’ve been doing all your life.”

The NFL combine begins next Tuesday, March 1 and ends on March 7. Melton will fly to Indianapolis later this month and will begin meeting with NFL teams and preparing for his on-field drills. Wide receivers take the field on Thursday, March 3.

“Yeah, I have goals for the combine,” Melton said. “I’m just trying to work towards them every day.”

Even if that means waking up at 5:30.