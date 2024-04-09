'His journey is an inspiring one' - Hinshelwood signs new deal

[Getty Images]

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood has signed a new contract with the club.

The 18 year-old, who has made 17 appearances this season, has extended his stay at Amex Stadium until 2028.

Hinshelwood is sidelined by a foot injury and will not feature again this campaign.

"Jack is a role model and his journey is an inspiring one for all the players in our academy," said Albion technical director David Weir.

"The way he has transitioned into the first-team squad was impressive and we are all very proud of his progress.

“Were it not for injury he would have no doubt played a lot more first-team games this season, but we are looking forward to him being back ready for pre-season this summer."

Manager Roberto de Zerbi added: "He has shown what a top player he is and he deserves this new contract.

"We miss him a lot and are look forward to having him back fit and ready to play."

