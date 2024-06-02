Here are the Journal's 2024 All-Metro baseball and softball teams

Jun. 2—Time to present the Journal's final All-Metro teams, selections for the 2024 season in baseball and softball.

Baseball

Junior Braiden Reynolds not only won 10 games for the Class 5A state champion Bears, he also broke New Mexico's state record for RBIs, with 69 (in 30 games) in La Cueva's title season.

He could have been first team at pitcher or first base; he was 10-1 with a 2.17 ERA, but he also batted .551 with nine home runs, and consistently produced multi-RBI games for La Cueva, especially down the stretch in some of the most important games of the season.

He is this year's first-team, first baseman. In fact, in a first, the entire infield is comprised of players from the same team.

La Cueva also has first-team choices at second base in junior Reid Jacobson (.437, 14 doubles, 32 runs, 39 RBIs), at third base in senior Gehrig Pineda (.484, 11 doubles, 49 runs, and not a single strikeout) and at shortstop in slick-fielding senior Ramon Martinez (.467, 51 runs, 27 RBIs).

Senior Jaden Davis from Cleveland, who is signed to play for New Mexico State, and Eldorado senior Johnny Kerze, one of just two pitchers in the state who beat La Cueva, are the first-team selections on the mound this season.

Davis finished 8-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 89 strikeouts in his 61 innings of work. Kerze had a sparkling 9-0 record, and 3.72 ERA.

Albuquerque Academy senior catcher Satish Raichur capped a terrific career with the Chargers with an excellent final season. Raichur batted .564 with 13 doubles, five triples, 26 RBIs and 20 runners caught stealing. He's behind the plate on the All-Metro first team.

Nobody plays the game with more sheer joy than Rio Rancho senior center fielder Casen Savage, and the versatile Rio Rancho Ram anchors the first-team outfield after a season in which he hit .484, had 45 hits (seven of them home runs), plus 41 runs and only three strikeouts, not to mention that Savage was generally considered to be the top defensive player in the metro area at ANY position. He had eight outfield assists.

Joining Savage in the outfield is Rio Grande senior Jose Martinez (.500, 46 hits, 17 doubles, 40 RBIs) and Cleveland sophomore Anthony Del Angel (.389, six doubles, six triples, six home runs, 15 stolen bases, 37 RBIs).

Christian Wilson of Belen, who had a monster season for the Eagles, the top metro-area team this year in Class 4A, is the first-team designated hitter. He batted .520 for the Eagles with 10 doubles, five home runs and 37 RBIs.

Cleveland senior Jarren Villa (.422, 43 hits, 13 doubles) is the first-team utility player.

First team

Pitcher: Jaden Davis, sr., Cleveland

Johnny Kerze, sr., Eldorado

Catcher: Satish Raichur, sr., Albuquerque Academy

First Base: Braiden Reynolds, jr., La Cueva

Second Base: Reid Jacobson, jr., La Cueva

Shortstop: Ramon Martinez, sr., La Cueva

Third Base: Gehrig Pineda, sr., La Cueva

Outfield: Casen Savage, sr., Rio Rancho

Anthony Del Angel, soph., Cleveland

Jose Martinez, sr., Rio Grande

Designated hitter: Christian Wilson, sr., Belen

Utility: Jarren Villa, sr., Cleveland

Second team

Pitcher: Matt Delaney, jr., Albuquerque Academy

Dylan Blomker, soph., La Cueva

Catcher: Brysen Soiles, sr., Belen

First Base: Nick DiGregorio, sr., Rio Rancho

Second Base: Adriel Figueroa-Brito, jr., Sandia

Shortstop: Talan Barraza, sr., Sandia

Third Base: Lucian Dixon, sr., Volcano Vista

Outfield: Dean Ellison, soph., Rio Rancho

Silas Hilton, sr., Cleveland

Hunter Martinez, sr., Volcano Vista

Designated hitter: Mark McNaney, sr., Albuquerque Academy

Utility: Lane Shrader, sr., Rio Grande

Softball

La Cueva had the metro area's most complete team, and the Bears, who were a win away from playing in the championship round, are the most heavily represented school on the first team.

There are four La Cueva first-teamers, including both pitchers — senior Hannah Hunt (13-2, 1.91 ERA, 96 Ks in 76.2 innings) and junior Lili Montoya (8-2, 2.60 ERA, 113 Ks in 64 innings).

La Cueva also has two of the three first-team outfielders in seniors Addisen Byers (.456, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs, 20 stolen bases) and Kyra Zamora (.458, 9 HRs, 33 RBIs).

Class 4A St. Pius has three worthy first-team choices, all of whom enjoyed huge offensive seasons for the Sartans.

Catcher McKayla Cable (.662, 51 hits, 16 doubles, 28 RBIs) and shortstop Gabriella Casco (.643, 53 hits, seven HRs, 43 RBIs) are both seniors for the Sartans. The third member is freshman second baseman Jordan Chavez (.536, 45 hits, 15 doubles, 45 RBIs).

Five other schools have a single player on the first team.

Cibola senior outfielder Amaya Castille (.517, 57 hits, 53 runs) helped the Cougars to a district championship and a a top-five seed in the 5A playoffs. Sophomore Liliana Villanueva from Sandia (.517, 15 HRs, 61 RBIs.

Rounding out the first team is Los Lunas sophomore first baseman Natalie Madrid (.571, 44 hits, 45 RBIs, 16 doubles), Albuquerque High's Natalia Padilla (.573, 10 HRs, 50 RBIs, 49 runs), who is the designated player/hitter, and Rio Rancho sophomore Lilyrose Larrabee, who batted .571 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs, plus 48 hits. She is first-team utility.

First team

Pitcher: Hannah Hunt, sr., La Cueva

Lili Montoya, jr., La Cueva

Catcher: McKayla Cable, sr. St. Pius

First Base: Natalie Madrid, soph., Los Lunas

Second Base: Jordan Chavez, fresh., St. Pius

Third Base: Liliana Villanueva, soph., Sandia

Shortstop: Gabriella Casco, sr., St. Pius

Outfield: Addisen Byers, sr., La Cueva

Amaya Castille, sr., Cibola

Kyra Zamora, sr., La Cueva

Designated hitter/player: Natalia Padilla, sr., Albuquerque High

Utility: Lilyrose Larrabee, soph.., Rio Rancho

Second team

Pitcher: Autumn Arriola, sr., Bernalillo

Raquel Waldrop, soph., Albuquerque High

Catcher: Annika Stanley, soph., Albuquerque High

First Base: Layla King, sr., Cleveland

Second Base: Toni Lucero, sr., La Cueva

Third Base: Alissa Ahmed, sr., Sandia

Shortstop: Sixx Arnold, sr., Volcano Vista

Outfield: Zoe Mangrum, soph., Hope Christian

Gaby Moncada, soph., Cibola

Delysia Valdez, soph., Rio Rancho

Designated hitter/player: Zeyda Olvera, sr., Cibola

Utility: Maci Melvin, soph., Cibola