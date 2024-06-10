Journal's 2023-24 individual Metro Athletes of the Year for all 22 prep sports

Jun. 9—Here are the 2023-24 individual Metro Athletes of the Year

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kenyon Aguino, jr., Volcano Vista

There were some outstanding candidates, probably three or four quality boys that could have filled this slot. But this has to go to the 6-foot-7 junior from Volcano Vista, who was often an unstoppable force of nature in and around the basket. Even with constant defensive attention, the power forward shot 64 percent from the field. Averaged 22.7 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING

Nolan Arnholt, sr., Eldorado

The University of Utah-bound Arnholt was not just a two-time state champion — he was a master in the freestyle distances, winning at both 200 yards and 500 yards back in February — but he was integral in both the 200 medley and 400 free relay. Arnholt, in fact, was an All-American in all four events.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sydney Benally, jr., Sandia

We go with Benally as the AOY here. The 5-foot-9 junior guard showed up large in just about every crucial Matadors game, including a memorable 35-point outing in the 5A final versus Volcano Vista. Shot over 50% from two, over 40% from the arc, and averaged 21 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals for Sandia.

GIRLS SWIMMING/DIVING

Francesca Benavidez, sr., Eldorado

Interesting note about Benavidez: She also is a highly accomplished archer, and has her eyes on big things in that sport, perhaps even an Olympics. But she isn't here today for her marks(woman)ship; she is here for her talent in the pool. Benavidez was not only the 200-yard freestyle state champion, but also a member of Eldorado's 200 medley relay state champion squad. Also a standout in the 500 free. Headed to UNM.

GIRLS TENNIS

Vivica Corley, jr., Eldorado

There were three outstanding players in the mix, including Vivica's twin Vianca, the APS singles champion plus a 5A state doubles champ, plus La Cueva's Cameron King, the metro winner. Ultimately, we chose Vivica Corley, who closed out her season with victories over King at both the District 2-5A tournament and then, in a riveting three-set marathon, in the Class 5A state final.

BOYS POWERLIFTING

Kevin Cuomo, jr., Eldorado

As powerlifting was a new sport, we decided to keep this simple, and reward the athlete who lifted the most combined weight in the three events at state. As it should be. That honor this year goes to Cuomo, Class 5A's 198-pound state champion who lifted a combined 1,435 pounds in the squat, bench and dead lift.

BOYS GOLF

Grady Cox, sr., Belen

Although Cox was not able to close out a brilliant season with a victory at the Class 4A state tournament (where he placed fourth), that was a rare glitch, as he won nine regular-season events in the Eagles' wraparound season. And the one he didn't win, he placed second by a single stroke at the 4A state preview event. Averaged 67 strokes for the season. Signed with Austin Peay.

BOYS TENNIS

Connor Dils, sr., Albuquerque Academy

The future UNM Lobo was sheer perfection, literally, in his senior season with the Chargers. He had an undefeated singles record, capped by a dominating performance at Class 4A state tournament last month. He also won metros, with a victory over longtime friend Leo Rocca of Albuquerque High.

FOOTBALL

Cam Dyer, jr., La Cueva

The Bears' gifted quarterback combined for 55 touchdowns last season in their championship season. He threw for 2,900 yards and 29 scores, and rushed for an additional 1,492 yards and 26 TDs — that included a 220-yard rushing performance in the Class 6A state final against Cleveland. Electrifying athlete.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Fredrick Ford, sr., Albuquerque High

The high-energy and spirited Ford was easily the most versatile of the boys in the metro area, as he was an accomplished sprinter, and also a terrific jumper (long/triple). Competing against so many of New Mexico's elite athletes, Ford was the high-point athlete at both metros and at state, where he won the 100, plus both jumps.

VOLLEYBALL

Makayla Martinez, sr., Cibola

Martinez, a libero, made defense look genuinely fun for the Cougars, and you'd be hard pressed to find anyone that dug balls better than Martinez, who seemed always to be there to keep a kill attempt in play, and turning defense into offense. She registered 544 digs — and 53 aces — for the Class 5A state runner-up.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Jaden Meadows, soph., Sandia

Untouchable. That's what Meadows was in her brilliant sophomore season. She is one of our repeat choices from last year, and, just as with her freshman season, Meadows posted another undefeated season. She was dominant in her weight class (152 pounds), and ended the winter 43-0 with 43 pins. She spent a TOTAL of 4 minutes, 31 seconds in her four state tournament victories.

SOFTBALL

Lili Montoya, jr., La Cueva

Montoya was a terrific double threat for the Bears, who were the top team in the metro area this year; Montoya went 8-2 in the circle, and her 113 strikeouts included about two for every inning she pitched. At third base, Montoya was also a contributor offensively and defensively; she batted .400 with five home runs and 32 RBIs against a very demanding schedule.

BOYS SOCCER

Mateo Nobrega, sr., La Cueva

Rare that we opt for a goalkeeper in this slot, but Nobrega was stellar for the Bears last fall. He surrendered only eight goals in 1,545 minutes, or about one goal every 2 1/2 games for La Cueva. Nobrega registered an incredible 14 shutouts, finishing with a minuscule .414 goals-against average.

BOYS WRESTLING

Mason Posa, jr., La Cueva

Posa, like Sandia's Meadows, is a back-to-back choice in wrestling. This is one of New Mexico's most fearsome and physical athletes; he was brilliant for La Cueva football's defense, and he simply owned the mat against all comers, going 30-0 with 29 pins, including 23 in the first period. He won his state semifinal match and his 215-pound championship match both with first-period pins.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY/GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Gianna Rahmer, 8th, Eldorado

Rahmer makes history today as the first eighth-grader to be recognized by the Journal as one of its individual AOYs. Was there an easier choice in any sport than girls cross country? Let's answer that here — no. Rahmer had a perfect season, winning the Rio Rancho Jamboree, the state preview, metros and state. Her margin of victory — it was over 2 minutes at state — was frequently jaw dropping. In May, Rahmer broke three state records in the distances — 800, 1,600, 3,200 — capping a remarkable opening act to a prep career.

BASEBALL

Braiden Reynolds, sr., La Cueva

No way to make a concrete argument for anyone other than Reynolds, whose contributions for the Bears were numerous. He won 10 games on the mound (against one loss) for La Cueva as the staff ace, and he also set what is believed to be a state record with 69 RBIs while batting .551 out of the 4-hole in the Bears lineup.

GIRLS GOLF

Rylee Salome, jr., Belen

Salome is one of the names and faces you are seeing in this special gallery for a second consecutive year, and why wouldn't she appear again? Salome won all 10 regular-season tournaments she entered for the Eagles, averaged a nifty 69 shots a round, and won, on average, by 10 shots. She won the Class 4A state tournament by nine, shooting 68 in the second round.

GIRLS SOCCER

Savanah Sanchez, sr., Hope Christian

Sanchez was nothing short of a goal-scoring wonder for the Huskies throughout her prep career, including her senior season when she scored 46 times, and tallied 105 points in Hope's championship season. She earned All-American status from the United Soccer Coaches, and also played in the High School All-American Game in South Carolina.

GIRLS POWERLIFTING

Arianna Valenzuela, sr., Rio Rancho

The girl who lifted the most weight at state was Valenzuela, who also was one of New Mexico's top throwers in track and field. Valenzuela competed in the 181-pound division at powerlifting and muscled her way to 845 combined pounds in the first year of powerlifting as a sanctioned sport.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Charlie Vause, jr., Rio Rancho

One of the really great story lines of the 2023 season was the dominance of Vause, who had moved into New Mexico from Ohio. Vause won nine of the 10 races he competed in, including metros, plus the Rio Rancho Jamboree, and the Class 5A state meet in November. Placed 14th at the Nike Cross Southwest Regional in suburban Phoenix.

