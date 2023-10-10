Journalists Reported Killed as Israel Continues Gaza Airstrikes

Palestinian media reported that three journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza on October 10.

According to WAFA, the journalists were working when Hajji Tower was hit.

WAFA identified two of the journalists as Radwan al-Taweel, the editor-in-chief of Al-Khamsa News; and Mohammad Rizq Sobh, a photographer for Khabar Agency.

Quds News Network reported the death of the third journalist, Hesham Nawajha.

This footage was captured by local journalist Mohamed el Saife. It shows fellow journalists with bodies and a bloodied press vest on Tuesday morning.

The death toll from airstrikes on Gaza following the Hamas attack on southern Israel rose to at least 687 on Tuesday, October 10, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the number of dead stood at over 900 after Hamas’s attack. Credit: Mohamed el Saife via Storyful