Journalist Updates Inter Milan’s Intent to Extend Superstar Amid Links to Arsenal, PSG

Paris Saint-Germain might be looking for a new goal scorer, maybe not this summer, but in future transfer windows if Randal Kolo Muani or Gonçalo Ramos don’t establish themselves as the top striker this season.

If one or both players don’t manage to fulfill the goal-scoring role, PSG is already exploring other options. According to FcInterNews.it, PSG reached out to Lautaro Martínez’s agent for information about him 20 days ago.

Martínez is also catching Arsenal’s eye since Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah haven’t been able to secure a spot in the starting eleven, leading Arteta to depend on attacking midfielder Kai Havertz instead.

Journalist Rudy Galetti reported on Thursday that Martinez’s renewal is not currently in question. Galetti notes that the player is keen to extend his contract and stay at Inter Milan. The Serie A champions aim to complete the discussion before the Copa America, which will begin on June 21.

Moreover, the player has appeared in 44 matches this past 2023-24 season, scoring 27 goals and registering seven assists for the Italian side.