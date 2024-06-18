Journalist: Two key Chelsea players now back and ‘ready to join pre-season training’

Chelsea are set to be boosted by the return of two key players back from injury ahead of pre-season and leading into next season.

The Blues suffered constant injury issues last season and to be honest, have been suffering with them for a few seasons now. There has been a lot of debating over who might be at fault for the injury problems at the club, but whatever it is, they need to get on top of it and get a better injury situation for next season.

That will be helped by the return of two key players, according to the latest report from our writer Simon Phillips via his Substack site this morning.

Fofana and Lavia back

Romeo Lavia training this week

Phillips reports that both Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia will be back and ready for pre-season at Chelsea, as long as their are no further setbacks for either player.

Phillips wrote: ‘SPTC sources have had confirmation that both Fofana and Romeo Lavia will be fit and ready to join pre-season training at Chelsea at some point. The belief is that they will be ready to merge back in as soon as training starts up again but obviously they will be individually assessed right before training starts and they will filter in as and when the medics allow them to be scheduled back in.

‘Either way though, both players are currently injury-free, through their recovery process and ready for pre-season.’

Lavia is looking very sharp and you can see that from a video posted on social media yesterday. You can see he is looking good and is raring to go.

As for Fofana, he missed the entire season last season with injury and he will also be eager to come back in and help Chelsea again as they look to have a better season than last season.