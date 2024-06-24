Journalist Takes Aim At ‘Little, Tiny’ Nottingham Forest Bound Star

Brazilian journalist Vitor Guedes has hit out at Nottingham Forest bound Carlos Miguel and praised his successor between the sticks at Corinthians.

Miguel is due to complete a move to the City Ground with Nottingham Forest triggering a release clause of just €4m in his Corinthians contract.

The saga has left a bitter taste in the mouth at Corinthians, with the clause being agreed between Miguel’s camp and the club’s former president.

Corinthians’ coach Antonio Oliveira vowed to continue selecting Miguel for as long as he is at the club, but it was Matheus Donelli who was between the sticks for the club against Athletico Paranaense this weekend; Miguel has an injury and also missed the previous match.

Brazilian journalist Guedes took the opportunity to praise Donelli and bash Miguel after the 1-1 draw, also saying Donelli was better in the previous clash, a 1-0 loss at Internacional, too.

“Thanks to Donelli, who was by far the best on the pitch, Corinthians snatched a draw”, he said via Brazilian outlet Torcedores.

“It was a point that didn’t take Corinthians out of the armageddon bottom four, but at least it got them a point away from home.

“Donelli, who is much, much, 800 times bigger than little, tiny Carlos Miguel.

“Carlos Miguel played against Atletico-GO, he played against Sao Paulo and another time, he didn’t play because of “ankle pain”.

“It was his fault for not travelling.

“Then Donelli, who had already been better in the defeat against Inter, saved Corinthians.”

Miguel will add to the goalkeeping options at Nottingham Forest and the Premier League club are believed to think he represents something of a bargain at the €4m price.