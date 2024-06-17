Journalist states the need for progress in the mercato: “It is a key summer for Milan”

The upcoming mercato is vital for AC Milan, several areas need reinforcement, and under the guidance of Paulo Fonseca, a new pathway must be formed, and a journalist has offered a verdict on how important this mercato will be.

Fonseca’s first summer will be difficult, given the need to replace Olivier Giroud and Simon Kjaer, whilst giving more structure and balance to a team which is already a near-finished article.

However, he must also deal with the players who may want to leave the club. Theo Hernandez recently gave an evasive answer when asked about his future, and interest remains in Mike Maignan and Rafael Leao.

Therefore, it will be a perfect summer for the Portuguese manager to prove his credentials whilst also giving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and co. a chance to prove their credentials.

Ahead of the mercato, Peppe Di Stefano spoke to Carlo Pellegatti on his YouTube channel about how important this summer will be, and his comments have been relayed by Milan News.

“Great players want to win. Sometimes you can earn, absurdly, €500,000 less and maybe risk winning the Champions League.

“Brahim Diaz knew very well, and you know it much better than I do who know Carlo Ancelotti, that he would have a pool of players in front of him for whom he might play one minute, or ten minutes in a game, but he knew he could run for big goals, and this year he won the most beautiful things he could win: LaLiga and the Champions League,” he stated.

“Milan must go back to being that thing there. It’s clear that last summer was a summer of giving up great players, Tonali, and a manager like Paolo Maldini, who beyond the value of manager has represented so much for the club, the inclusion of Ibra has created even more and more, has restored the sense of belonging that perhaps last summer had been a little lost with the farewell of characters and men like Paolo Maldini.

“Now I told you, I’ll tell you again, this is a key summer for Milan because you have to understand what kind of path you want to take.

“The ambition we all know, which is to win, you have to understand now what kind of team you want to go down: whether you want to go down a motorway where you go much faster or whether you want to go down a highway where it’s much slower and where clearly there are many more complications but at the same time it’s much easier to go down a highway than down an avenue.

“We’ll see, I think we’re still at the announcement of Ibra by Fonseca, we’re at the confirmation of Jovic in attack, but the Milan market has yet to start.”