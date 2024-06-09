Journalist provides managerial update after secret Thomas Tuchel meeting

Manchester United’s managerial situation remains up in the air as there is still no clarity on whether Erik ten Hag will remain in charge beyond the 2023/24 season.

The Dutchman’s second season failed to meet the highs of his maiden campaign but it ended in the best possible way, with the Reds lifting the FA Cup after a stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City in last month’s final.

The FA Cup win, which followed a worst-ever Premier League finish, has given Ten Hag some credit in the bank but he remains the subject of a season review.

That review is expected to land in a decision on Ten Hag’s future and there has been numerous links to available managers, with Thomas Tuchel, the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach, named as a possible candidate.

Now, there is more info on United’s supposed interest. According to German journalist Christian Falk on Caught Offside, a ‘secret’ meeting was held between Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

As per the report, a meeting between Tuchel and Ratcliffe was held in Monaco earlier this week, in which the German manager outlined his vision for United going forward.

As per the report, Tuchel is one of the managers United are considering in the event that Ten Hag is let go and in the meeting, the 50-year-old explained that he would prioritise getting Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount back on track.

A decision on Ten Hag’s future is yet to be made, however, but it is expected that the Dutchman will learn his standing at Old Trafford imminently.