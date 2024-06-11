Journalist plays down likelihood of Jadon Sancho joining Arsenal if he were to leave Man United this summer

Journalist plays down likelihood of Jadon Sancho joining Arsenal if he were to leave Man United this summer



Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is highly unlikely to join Premier League rivals Arsenal despite the London club previously attempting to sign him.

This is the view of journalist Charles Watts, who spoke to Caughtoffside about the England international.

Sancho’s career at United looks to be increasingly over and as it stands, a permanent parting of ways appears to be the far more likely outcome.

He fell out with Erik ten Hag last year as their bitter spat played out in public. To escape his troubles at Old Trafford, Sancho re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in the winter transfer window.

At Signal Iduna Park, the 24-year-old experienced a slight upturn in fortunes as he helped the side reach the Champions League final, where they ultimately fell short as they were beaten by La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Sancho managed three goals and two assists in 21 games for Dortmund.

Edin Terzic’s side are believed to be eager to extend Sancho’s stay with them but they cannot afford to meet United’s asking price. The Red Devils want £40m for the forward.

Dortmund are eager to discuss another loan deal but United are pushing for a more permanent arrangement as they need the money to fund their own recruitment drive this summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on Sancho on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Manchester United believe there could be more clubs keen on signing Jadon Sancho, not only Borussia Dortmund.”

“Options expected to appear from other countries, Man United will explore it all before deciding for best one. Sancho remains available for £40m initial price tag.”

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United believe there could be more clubs keen on signing Jadon Sancho, not only Borussia Dortmund. Options expected to appear from other countries, Man United will explore it all before deciding for best one. Sancho remains available for £40m initial price tag. pic.twitter.com/s4gcapxQHH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

However, according to Watts, Arsenal are not expected to pursue Sancho in the upcoming window.

The Gunners tried to secure his services when he was still on the books of Manchester City earlier in his career but on that occasion, Sancho snubbed them and elected to join Dortmund instead.

Watts said on CaughtOffside, “Given what Mikel Arteta has done with Kai Havertz, you would never rule out him being able to turn around any player’s career.”

“He’s a manager who has shown he can improve a player and get them performing at the highest level again.”

“Arsenal need another wide option in the squad and in Jadon Sancho, there is undoubtedly a high quality winger on the market this summer, with Manchester United looking to sell him, as per Fabrizio Romano.”

“Sancho gave everyone a reminder of what he can do with his performances for Dortmund while he was back in Germany on loan and I’m sure there will be plenty of interest in him on the back of that spell.”

Watts added, “I can’t see Arsenal being one of those interested clubs, however, despite their need for a new winger.”

“The club were interested in Sancho in the past, way back when he was still a youngster at Manchester City and hadn’t signed his new contract. Arsene Wenger was pushing for him then, but he opted to go to Dortmund instead. And you have to say, given the way his career went after he left England for Germany, you have to say it was probably the right decision.”

Sancho’s United contract expires in 2026.







