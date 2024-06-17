Journalist criticises Zirkzee’s agent for stalling move: “Milan can be the best place to go”

AC Milan could complete the deal of Joshua Zirkzee this summer, but one final stopping block remains – Kia Joorabchian. However, the super agent has received criticism for how he is acting in the negotiations.

Since the end of 2023, Milan have held an interest in Zirkzee, but as is the norm in football, especially with the mercato, things are never that straightforward. Whilst the Dutchman is believed to want the move to San Siro, his agent is halting things.

The Rossoneri are ready to pay the €40 million release clause, but a deal would cost closer to €55 million due to the commission being demanded by Joorabchian. Reports have suggested that he would prefer his client to move to Arsenal, and this could be the reason why he is unwilling to discount his fee for the Diavolo.

Regardless of this, though, Giorgio Furlani is determined to get the agent to lower the fee, given he wants to see the player at San Siro.

Today, Peppe Di Stefano stated that Zirkzee’s agent may be holding his client back by refusing to lower his price when speaking on Carlo Pellegatti’s YouTube channel, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

“We have to understand what he wants to do. I know that Milan do not want to take a step backwards. If a balance is found, then beware that football doesn’t close to Zirkzee, if Milan also want to give a signal to other players, and to the football world in general, it’s the case that they don’t bend to these demands.

“On the other hand, as you say, I hope Kia understands that in the player’s growth path, a club like Milan, San Siro, Milan, Champions League, youth, expectations, can be the best place to go. Who knows if Tijjani Reijnders from the Netherlands’ training camp is talking to him a little about Milan here.”