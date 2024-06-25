Journalist: Chelsea now ‘seriously interested’ in signing 121-goal striker this summer

Chelsea are now reportedly ‘seriously interested’ in signing a striker who has banged in 121 goals in his short career so far in this summer transfer window.

The Blues are in the hunt for a new striker, news that has been out there for a while now with plenty of names being linked. It’s all bee rather sporadic though so far, with many contrasting names and different profiles being looked at, and some very random young names linked too.

This one is a more established option though, and a player who has some decent experience in Europe, as well as on the international stage.

Jonathan David is a striker who knows where the net is, and he is also a well-capped Canadian international footballer. Playing for Lille as the moment, he also has good European experience.

But his career is still in it’s early days only being 24-years-old at the moment, and he has been scoring goals in senior football since the age of 18.

Chelsea keen on David

David to Chelsea?

And now, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg today, Chelsea and West Ham are seriously interested in Jonathan David!

He says that Chelsea have inquired about the striker from Lille in recent days. West Ham have also gathered information. He’s also on the shortlist of Manchester United though, but. a move to the Premier League is currently the most likely move.

David, with one year left on his contract, has a price valuation of €20-25m, according to the same reporter.

That would be very cheap for a proven goalscorer. But I just think Chelsea need more of a focal point up top, and David is only 5ft 9in tall. I think Chelsea need more of a physical number 9 who is just as good in the air as he is with the ball at his feet.