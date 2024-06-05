Journalist: Arsenal and Milan Eye Girona’s Top Talent

Viktor Tsygankov: The Battle for Girona’s Star Between Arsenal and Milan

Viktor Tsygankov, Girona’s talented Ukrainian forward, is attracting serious interest from European giants Arsenal and AC Milan. With the 26-year-old currently focused on the Euro 2024 with Ukraine, the transfer saga surrounding his potential departure from Girona is heating up. Marc Bernad Suelves of AS.com provides insights into this developing story.

Tsygankov’s Current Situation

Tsygankov is under contract with Girona until 2027, with a release clause set at a reasonable €30 million. Despite the lucrative offers and the interest from top-tier clubs, the player has made it clear that he wants to leave Girona on good terms. In a recent interview with AS, Tsygankov expressed his desire to exit gracefully if a transfer does occur: “I want to leave through the front door.”

Girona, aware of the mounting interest, attempted to secure Tsygankov’s future with the club by offering an extension to his contract and an increase in his release clause. However, the negotiations did not progress, as Tsygankov wanted to focus on his remarkable season.

Arsenal and Milan’s Interest

Arsenal and Milan, both preparing for the upcoming Champions League season, see Tsygankov as a valuable addition to their squads. The player’s Champions League ambition aligns with these clubs, making them viable options. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, is reportedly a huge admirer of Tsygankov and believes he would be a perfect fit for the Gunners.

The competition is fierce, with Tottenham Hotspur also expressing interest, although their participation in the Europa League might be a deterrent for Tsygankov, whose primary goal is to return to the Champions League.

Girona’s Stance

Girona is determined to keep their star player. Tsygankov’s contributions this season have been significant, with eight goals and seven assists in 30 league matches. His commitment, work ethic, and quality have been pivotal for Míchel Sánchez’s side. The club’s efforts to extend his contract earlier this year highlight their intent to retain his services. However, the allure of playing for a top European club in the Champions League may prove too strong.

Future Prospects

The upcoming Euro 2024 could further elevate Tsygankov’s profile, making him even more attractive to suitors. His performance on this international stage could catalyse a bidding war, potentially driving up his market value beyond the current €30 million release clause.

In summary, Viktor Tsygankov is on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. While Girona will strive to retain him, the player’s aspirations and the interest from clubs like Arsenal and Milan suggest a transfer could be imminent. The summer transfer window promises to be intriguing, with Tsygankov at the centre of one of its biggest stories.