Journal Star high school athlete of the week, holiday basketball edition. Vote now

Drew Kieser, Brimfield boys basketball

Kieser filled it up last Tuesday, helping lead Brimfield to an eight-point nonconference victory. The 6-foot senior scored 25 points in a 40-32 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw. This followed up a 37-point effort against Wethersfield on Dec. 12.

Tyler Mason, Metamora boys basketball

Metamora's Tyler Mason, left, moves to the basket against Peoria Notre Dame in the first half of their Tournament of Champions basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 21 2023 in Washington. The Redbirds defeated the Irish 64-45.

The reigning Journal Star boys basketball player of the year turned in an all-time effort last Tuesday. Mason scored a career-high 41 points in beating Limestone, 96-44. The 6-foot-1 senior guard and Winona State, who sat out the fourth quarter, hit nine 3-pointers and went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. He scored 13 points in the opening quarter, then hit four triples including a four-point play for 14 second-quarter points. Mason wrapped up his night with 15 points in the third quarter.

Kaylea Randall, El Paso-Gridley girls basketball

Randall came up big during last Tuesday's nonconference game. She posted a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 47-46 win over Clinton. The 6-foot-1 senior forward teamed with sophomore Myli Ehrhardt, who posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Titans are 8-1 heading into the small-school division of the State Farm Holiday Classic.

Avery Tibbs, Washington girls basketball

Teammates and players watch as Washington's Avery Tibbs puts up a three pointer against the Geneseo Maple Leafs in the second half of the Class 3A Girls Basketball Richwoods Sectional semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Richwoods High School.

Tibbs was one of three double-figure scorers in a key Mid-Illini Conference victory last Tuesday. The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard scored a team-high 15 points in beating Dunlap, 56-50. Tibbs scored 11 first-half points. She got help from her classmates Becca McDougall (12 points) and Mazzy O'Brien (11 points).

