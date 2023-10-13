Journal Sentinel staff predictions for the Wisconsin Badgers' game vs. Iowa

Our Wisconsin football coverage team predicts the outcome of the Badgers' game vs. Iowa at 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Jeff Potrykus

Iowa boasts a sound defense and outstanding special teams. But let’s be blunt. The Hawkeyes’ offense is pedestrian. UW should be able to slow Iowa’s running game and get after quarterback Deacon Hill, who isn’t mobile. If the Badgers can mix the run and pass, avoid turning the ball and earn at least a draw on special teams, they should be able to grind out an ugly victory. Wisconsin 20, Iowa 10

Mark Stewart

UW has cleaned up its act when it comes to poor starts, poor tackling and forcing turnovers. Now it’s the offense’s turn to have a redemptive performance after 17-point day against Rutgers last week. You never underestimate Iowa in this matchup, but with a backup quarterback on the road it won’t be the Hawkeyes’ day. Wisconsin 24, Iowa 13.

JR Radcilffe

I had a hunch this would be the week things finally came together and UW's offense clicked, even against a strong defense like Iowa. But the anticipated rainy weather conditions have talked me out of it. Still, it's going to be a surprise if the Hawkeyes can rack up a big point total with quarterback Deacon Hill still a work-in-progress, so I'm doing the obvious thing and picking the Badgers to win a low-scoring game. Wisconsin 17, Iowa 7

