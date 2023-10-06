Journal Sentinel staff predictions for the Wisconsin Badgers' game vs. Rutgers

Our Wisconsin football coverage team predicts the outcome of the Badgers' game against Rutgers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Jeff Potrykus

Rutgers is a well-coached physical football team. The Scarlet Knights trailed No. 2 Michigan by only 10 points late in third quarter until the Wolverines returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown to break open the game. The Badgers have more offensive firepower than Rutgers and that edge should be enough for them to gradually take control. Wisconsin 27, Rutgers 13

Mark Stewart

Rutgers isn’t the pushover we’ve come to know over the years, but the Badgers are evolving. After a bye week, where will the improvement show? The guess here is we’ll see much cleaner tackling and a solid afternoon defensively against a team that leans toward the run. Wisconsin 34, Rutgers 20.

JR Radcliffe

Rutgers is off to its best start since 2014 at 4-1, and though the loss to Michigan was ultimately lopsided on paper, the Scarlet Knights kept it interesting for a while. This game is a more attainable prize, even as the underdog against a Big Ten foe, and a road win would demonstrate Rutgers is headed toward its first winning season since that 2014 campaign. The Purdue game (and other results) have convinced me Wisconsin is still the favorite to win the division, but I think I need one more outcome to solidify my faith. Rutgers 24, Wisconsin 21

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers football game predictions