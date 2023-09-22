Journal Sentinel staff predictions for the Wisconsin Badgers' game vs. Purdue

Our Wisconsin football coverage team predicts the outcome of the Badgers' game against Purdue at 6 p.m. Friday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Jeff Potrykus

Has UW performed like the best team in the Big Ten West Division, which after three weeks appears to be nondescript? No. Nevertheless, UW has more talent and depth than Purdue. Winning on the road in the Big Ten rarely is easy. But if the Badgers protect the football and can avoid surrendering big pass plays, they should prevail. Look for UW to open league play with a victory. Wisconsin 35, Purdue 20

Mark Stewart

Expect both teams to perform better under the lights Friday than either did last week. Thanks to Purdue’s struggles on defense, this sets up as the week that Wisconsin’s running game and passing attack work in concert to justify the excitement that came with installation of the Air Raid offense. The Badgers start league play on a high note. Wisconsin 28, Purdue 17

JR Radcliffe

After watching Georgia Southern's Davis Brin rack up 383 yards on the Badgers on Saturday, I admit I'm concerned about the pass defense's ability to shut down a relatively experienced quarterback like Purdue's Hudson Card. That's not a guy who's going to throw the ball away for interceptions. Couple that with an unusual game night on the road for a team that's still trying to find the best version of itself, and I think Purdue pulls the upset. Purdue 28, Wisconsin 21

