Jourdan Thomas commits to Tennessee

In this article:

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2022 defensive back prospect Jourdan Thomas announced his commitment to Tennessee on Saturday. The Vols intially offered Thomas on May 19.

Thomas decommitted from Mississippi State on Dec. 1. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety is from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory in Montgomery, Alabama.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.