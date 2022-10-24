The Cowboys beat the Lions on Sunday, but they lost a member of their secondary in the process.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was carted to the locker room after hurting his foot while intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. According to multiple reports, the injury will end Lewis’ season.

Lewis had surgery on Sunday night to repair a Lisfranc injury and his rehab will be directed at getting him back on the field for the 2023 season.

Lewis started four of the six games he played for the Cowboys this season. He had 26 tackles and a sack to go with Sunday’s interception of Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Fifth-round pick DaRon Bland will likely see more playing time with Lewis out of the picture.

Jourdan Lewis out for year after Lisfranc injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk