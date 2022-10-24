Here’s what Jourdan Lewis’ injury could mean for Cowboys secondary moving forward

The Cowboys appeared to be escaping their Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions relatively unscathed. In the third quarter, sixth offensive lineman Matt Farniok was shaken up and left the game with a hamstring injury sustained on point-after attempt following an Ezekiel Elliott score. Elliott himself avoided catastrophe after he was hit on his right knee, fortunately while the leg was in the air. He’d return to score Dallas’ first two touchdowns in the 24-6 win.

Tight end Dalton Schultz was tackled awkwardly on his injured knee, but returned to and finished the game. The same couldn’t be said for slot corner Jourdan Lewis, who suffered a foot injury following a fourth-quarter interception. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the club is concerned that it is a lisfranc injury, which would require surgery and sideline him for multiple weeks. The injury will have a ripple effect on Dan Quinn’s defense, which will enter Week 8 as the NFC’s best scoring defense.

Background on Lewis

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA;

Lewis is in his sixth year as a professional, drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Michigan. He has spent most of his career as a nickel corner in the slot, but had to escape the doghouse of former passing game coordinator Kris Richard to emerge as a full-time player. In 2020 he began starting most games and has started 30 games over the last two-plus seasons.

He set career highs in 2021 in interceptions (3), pass deflections (11) and forced fumbles. Adept at blitzing off the edge, he has 8.5 sacks and 8 QB hits over the course of his career.

Lewis missed the Week 4 game with a groin injury, but returned in Week 5.

In 2021, Lewis was ranked as the 38th best corner in the league by virtue of Cowboys Wire’s Adjusted Net Yards Allowed per Coverage Snap (ANYA/CS) metric.

Roster Changes

The Cowboys currently have just 52 players on their active roster. The 53 slot has been available for the last couple of weeks as it appears the team is holding a place for linebacker Damone Clark. The team activated his 21-day practice window and the timer is set to expire on activating him from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

If Lewis has surgery, he will land on IR, thus creating another opening.

Dallas currently has a whopping seven cornerbacks on their roster, including C.J. Goodwin who is primarily a special teamer. They do not have any corners on the practice squad, but do have two safeties in Tyler Coyle and Juanyeh Thomas.

DE Tarrell Basham recently had his practice window opened after a Week 1 thigh injury, but Dallas’ five-man DE rotation has been just fine without him, leading to recent trade speculation ahead of the deadline.

DaRon Bland

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Bland, a fifth-round rookie from Fresno State, was impressive over training camp. He played the majority of snaps while Lewis was out in Week 4 against the Commanders. The Cowboys, as they often do, started three safeties instead of three corners in their Big Nickel personnel grouping.

With Jayron Kearse sidelined, Israel Mukuamu started with Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.

Bland played 51 of 74 snaps, with Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown playing all 74. On Sunday, Bland played the final seven snaps that Lewis missed.

He was targeted once on Sunday, allowing a 12-yard reception. In Week 4, Bland was relentlessly targeted, seeing 11 passes thrown his way. He gave up nine receptions but finally got some footing, securing a late interception of Carson Wentz.

Kelvin Joseph

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Bland is likely to be first up, but if his performance against Washington gave the defensive coaching staff pause, there’s another option.

Brown has played a ton of slot corner in his career, including 594 of 798 snaps in 2018. Between he and Diggs, he is more often moved inside but Quinn prefers both to stay on the outside.

If, and that’s a big if, the team feels better about Brown playing the slot instead of Bland then Joseph would be the young corner with an opportunity to step up.

Joseph has slot experience in college, but in the pros he’s mainly been a boundary corner. Brown would shift inside and Joseph would step in as the boundary corner on the left.

Safety play

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

As mentioned before, Quinn has become infatuated with Big Nickel, so it’s likely that will be the preferred solution. The Chicago Bears aren’t a big threat in the passing game, so this could already be a game where Dallas wants a more physical presence to combat the scramble ability of QB Justin Fields.

Hooker didn’t start Week 7 and only played 33 snaps, but that seemed to be a philosophical choice than any injury situation. Kearse and Wilson both played 55 snaps, Kearse in his third game back after a Week 1 thigh injury.

Nahshon Wright

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

It may not be immediate, but if Lewis is out for a while, it could lead to Wright’s 2022 debut. The second-year corner has been inactive all seven weeks of the season. However if Lewis is out for a while, perhaps Wright’s season gets underway at some point.

Wright appeared in 13 games last year, mostly on special teams. On defense, he saw eight targets and allowed four receptions for 65 yards.

