Josko Gvardiol and Manchester City surprise lifelong supporter after devastating cancer battle

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has helped surprise a lifelong supporter following a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

The Croatian international moved to the Etihad Stadium from RB Leipzig for £77.6 million last summer, and won three trophies including the Premier League title during his debut season with Manchester City.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in the Blues’ record-breaking title triumph, making 42 appearances and scoring five goals, including a crucial brace against Fulham at Craven Cottage during the final week of the run-in.

Gvardiol and international teammate Mateo Kovacic both completed transfers to east Manchester last summer, and as well as featuring heavily on the pitch in recent weeks, the defender helped surprise a supporter last month.

The left-back surprised lifelong Manchester City fan Peter Walker and his family at the City Football Academy during a behind the scenes tour, after Walker was declared cancer free.

Walker had been battling the disease for 12-months after being diagnosed with three forms of cancer in June 2023, following the Blues’ historic treble win in Istanbul.

The season-ticket holder underwent lengthy chemotherapy at the Christie Cancer Hospital in south Manchester for throat, tongue and prostate cancer, and first met Gvardiol after receiving a video message from the 22-year-old last year.

Meeting Gvardiol at the City Football Academy was the second surprise arranged by Manchester City for Walker, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies having been taken to his house for a surprise party last August following treatment.

As well as travelling the world during the 2023/24 season, Manchester City arranged for the three trophies to attend a number of bespoke family events, including visiting John Cretney in October in Australia, after the lifelong supporter was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Last July, terminally ill Alan Baker was also surprised with the trophies alongside family and friends at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.