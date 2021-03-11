Josina Anderson posted a vague tweet and Bears fans lost it

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
Chicago Bears fans had quite the scare on Wednesday night on Twitter when ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted a single word that sent NFL fans reeling.

This offseason has been all about the quarterback for Bears fans, where rumor after rumor has come and gone. But it’s hard to ignore how Russell Wilson continues to be mentioned in regards to the Bears.

Obviously, a Wilson — or even Deshaun Watson — trade is a pipe dream at this point. The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans have made it clear they don’t intend to part with their franchise quarterbacks.

But with the Seahawks fielding calls for Wilson, perhaps they’d be willing to part ways with him for substantial compensation. Again, a pipe dream, but a dream nonetheless.

Naturally, Twitter had a freakout about Anderson’s one-worded tweet for which there’s no evidence that it’s actually football related. But it’s hard to ignore a tweet like that from an NFL insider so close to free agency…and with trade rumors swirling.

Ah, what it’s like to be a quarterback-crazed Bears fan this offseason. It’s been far from boring.

We’ll see if anything actually comes out of this or if it’s back to speculation.

