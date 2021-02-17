Florida State Shortstop Josie Muffley Makes The Greatest Tag You May Ever See
Shortstop Josie Muffley of Florida State University has gone viral for an amazing tag play. (Watch it below.)
“It’s a pretty cool experience,” the softball star said of her new internet fame in a clip posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
Muffley, a redshirt sophomore, said she had never before attempted the maneuver that has gained so much attention ― but the same would hold true of many fielders at the highest level.
Watch her leap to catch a throw from the catcher, then sweep the glove through her legs to tag the sliding Sam Ibison of Memphis during a game in Tallahassee on Saturday.
HOW DID SHE DO THIS 😱@FSU_Softball #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/fxpF8e4WzB
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 15, 2021
The play got a shoutout from ESPN. NCAA Softball named it the No. 2 play of the week.
But there’s a catch ― and a pretty big one. The umpire called the runner safe, even though she appeared to be out, MLive noted.
The Seminoles still won the game, 3-2.
Hey @josiemuff what is it like to go viral? #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/YtdMvWrp6K
— Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) February 16, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.