Josie Harper, former Dartmouth women's lacrosse coach, athletic director, dies at 81

Jun. 18—Former Dartmouth College women's lacrosse coach and athletic director Josie Harper died on Sunday at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer.

Harper, a Chester, Pennsylvania, native and White River Junction, Vermont, resident, came to Dartmouth in 1981, taking positions as the school's head women's lacrosse coach, an assistant field hockey coach and physical education teacher.

Harper led the women's lacrosse team from 1982-92, compiling a 88-69-0 record. Under Harper, the Big Green won their first two Ivy League Championships (1986, 1987).

Inducted into the USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2006, Harper also coached with the U.S. women's national team from 1979-87. She served as an assistant on the 1982 U.S. team that won the first Women's Lacrosse World Cup in 1982 and as head coach of the 1986 U.S. world cup team.

Harper served as Dartmouth's athletic director from 2002 until she retired in 2009. 2009. She was the first-ever female AD in the Ivy League.

Harper's life will be celebrated in Hanover in the fall at a date to be determined.