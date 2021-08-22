Josiane Nunes one-punch KOs seven-inch taller Bea Malecki at UFC on ESPN 29

Josiane Nunes was undersized in the height and reach department at UFC on ESPN 29, but that didn’t stop her from acquiring her first promotional victory with a highlight-reel finish Saturday.

On the UFC on ESPN 29 prelims, Nunes (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) defeated Bea Malecki (2-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) via knockout at 4:54 of Round 1. The event took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card aired on ESPN/ESPN+ after prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+.

For much of the fight, Nunes pressed forward, full steam ahead to close the distance. She landed combinations on the seven-inch-taller Malecki, who largely circled away. As the clock wound down in Round 1, Nunes connected with a violent left hand that crumpled Malecki to the canvas. No follow-up punches were needed – nor thrown – as Nunes notched her first promotional victory.

Size difference, no problem 😤 Josiane Nunes ended her UFC debut in devastating fashion 💥 #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/Hd6XgyLxB3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 22, 2021

With the win, Nunes extends her winning streak to seven. Meanwhile, Malecki encounters a loss for the first time in her professional MMA career.

The finish was the fourth in as many fights at UFC on ESPN 29, coming after back-to-back knockouts by William Knight and Ignacio Bahamondes.

The up-to-date UFC on ESPN 29 results include: