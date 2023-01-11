Josiah Thompson announces top-six schools
Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.
Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021.
Where Josh Heupel’s Tennessee offense ranks nationally in 2022
2022 early signing period: A look at Tennessee’s signees
The Vols offered 2024 offensive line prospect Josiah Thompson on June 8, 2022. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Oct. 15, 2022 when the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Thompson is from Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina.
Thompson announced his top-six teams. His top-six teams, including Tennessee, are listed below.
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
For more on Clemson visit Clemson Wire
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire
Miami
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire