Josiah Thompson announces top-six schools

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021.

The Vols offered 2024 offensive line prospect Josiah Thompson on June 8, 2022. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Oct. 15, 2022 when the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Thompson is from Dillon High School in Dillon, South Carolina.

Thompson announced his top-six teams. His top-six teams, including Tennessee, are listed below.

Alabama

Clemson

Georgia

Miami

South Carolina

Tennessee

